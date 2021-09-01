Alligator Loki Funko Pop Exclusive Is Back In Stock

In July Funko relesased a wave of Pop figures to coincide with the release of Loki Episode 5 "Journey Into Mystery" on Disney+ . The wave included Classic Loki (brilliantly played by Richard E. Grant), Kid Loki (Jack Veal), President Loki (Tom Hiddleston), and everyone's favorite - Alligator Loki. Unfortunately, the Alligator Loki Funko Pop was earmarked as an exclusive, and it didn't launch with the rest of the figures. That changed today - the Alligator Loki Funko Pop is finally available to pre-order here at Hot Topic. Note that is figure was available once before in mid-August and sold out in a heartbeat. If you miss out you can also grab it here on eBay.

President Loki and Kid Loki in the common lineup are available to pre-order here at Entertainment Earth now. Like Alligator Loki, Classic Loki was a BoxLunch exclusive that did not launch alongside the commons. It should available to pre-order here soon.

Note that Marvel also unveiled the Pop figures based on the new Marvel Studios animated series What If...? recently, and they are available to pre-order now.

Previous releases in the Loki Funko Pop lineup have included Variant Loki and Mobius M. Mobius (Owen Wilson), TVA judge Ravonna Renslayer (Gugu Mbatha-Raw) with Miss Minutes (Tara Strong), TVA soldier Hunter B-15 (Wunmi Mosaku), and Sylvie (Sophia Di Martino).

Season 1 of Loki is streaming on Disney+ now.

Note: If you purchase one of the awesome, independently chosen products featured here, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.