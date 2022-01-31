Marvel Preview Teases New Spider-Man Villain Queen Goblin

A new Spider-Man character is on the verge of making their big debut. Marvel previously teased the new Goblin-themed villain Queen Goblin, and she’s ready to make her presence felt in a preview of The Amazing Spider-Man #88. Instead of Peter Parker starring in the series, the mantle of Spider-Man is currently being carried by his clone, Ben Reilly, with some help from the Beyond Corporation. Peter Parker has had his fair share of Green Goblins and Hobgoblins to contend with over the years, but now Ben Reilly will have his very own Goblin to add to his rogues gallery.

The identity of Queen Goblin remains a secret, but the preview pages for The Amazing Spider-Man #88 by Zeb Wells, Michael Dowling, Bryan Valenza, and Joe Caramagna heavily allude to Queen Goblin being Ben’s girlfriend, Janine Godbe. Janine and Ben obtained some damning information on Beyond, which the company’s Head of Super Hero Development, Maxine Danger, put a kibosh on by having Ben’s memory erased. As the pages show, Maxine leads Ben to believe Janine is missing.

Marvel has assembled an all-star creative committee for Amazing Spider-Man’s Beyond era. Kelly Thompson, Saladin Ahmed, Cody Ziglar, Patrick Gleason, and Zeb Wells are curating Ben Reilly’s adventures as Spider-Man.

“Queen Goblin was one of the coolest ideas from our BEYOND story summit,” Exec. Editor Nick Lowe said when the first image of Queen Goblin by Arthur Adams was released. “All of the writers were riffing on the concept and character and when Pat Gleason dug in on the design we all LOST it. You aren’t going to believe this newest addition to Spidey’s rogue’s gallery!”

“When Nick and Zeb asked me to help with character design for QUEEN GOBLIN in Beyond I was thrilled,” artist Patrick Gleason said. “We went New-Medieval with some tweaks on the old Goblin toys. What’s even more fun is letting her off the chain and watching the rest of the art team like Arthur Adams run with her. The writing team has been working like crazy to make her debut worthy of a Queen. I’m writing a scene now that will hopefully melt some brains too.”

The preview for Amazing Spider-Man #88 can be found below. The issue goes on sale February 2nd. Let us know your thoughts on Queen Goblin in the comments!

Amazing Spider-Man #88

Written by: Zeb Wells

Art by: Mike Dowling

Colors by: Bryan Valenza

Letters by: Joe Caramagna

Cover by: Arthur Adams

Page Count: 23 Pages

Release Date: February 2, 2022

Who is QUEEN GOBLIN?! For almost sixty years, Spider-Man has been defined by Goblins, and Ben Reilly has a brand-new one all his own.

Amazing Spider-Man #88 Recap

Maxine Danger Doing What She Does Best

Maxine Initiates the Halifax Protocol

Our First Look at Queen Goblin