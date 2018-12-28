Amazon Launches Digital Day Deals On Movies, Comics, Books, Music, and More

If you got a gadget this Christmas that’s capable of accessing Amazon’s wide array of apps for movies, music, and books, today would be a great day to break them in. That’s because Amazon’s Digital Day 2018 is live until the end of the day today, December 28th.

This year’s Digital Day is loaded with discounts on downloadable entertainment, and you can shop it all right here. We’ve highlighted our favorite deals below to get you started:

1. Save up to 80% on Marvel and DC digital comics: Includes titles like Batman: Earth One, Runaways Vol. 1: Pride and Joy, X-Men: Days of Future Past, Jessica Jones: Blind Spot, and more.

2. Prime member movie deals: Save 40% or more on titles like Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, Red Sparrow, Sicario: Day of the Soldado, and Tomb Raider.

3. $10 Amazon credit with subscription to CBS All Access: Great for anyone that’s interested in Star Trek: Discovery – and let’s not forget that Patrick Stewart’s Picard series is on the way.

4. Select Kindle best selling books for $4.99 each

5. Amazon Music Unlimited: Three months for $0.99

6. Digital Day deals on apps and games

Amazon has also discounted their Fire HD 10 tablet to only $99.99 (33% off) today with a bonus 3-month trial of Audible. The HD 8 is on sale for $49.99 (38% off). Both of these tablets are great for watching movies on Prime Video, Netflix, and Hulu as well as reading digital comics. They can even function as an inexpensive Echo Show.

