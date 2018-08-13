‘Ant-Man and the Wasp’ Teases Plans for ‘Ant-Man 3’

Most individual franchises in the Marvel Cinematic Universe get a series of three films. It’s already happened for Captain America, Iron Man, Thor, and the Avengers, with Guardians of the Galaxy and Spider-Man to follow suit.

So now that Ant-Man and the Wasp is in theaters, is it too early to start thinking of a third film?

Videos by ComicBook.com

Marvel Studios producer Stephen Broussard spoke about the future of the Quantum Realm and how there might be quick teases to possible plans for Ant-Man 3 while speaking on the Empire Film Podcast.

“I think there’s more to do there. At this point of the process with the first Ant-Man, based on a glimmer of what you saw if you froze your DVD at the right place, we had the idea of ‘What if part two was about finding Janet?’ And it was an inkling of an idea,” Broussard said. “Nothing’s been announced, I’m not coyly sitting on any announcement. There really is no plans for the next one, but you can’t help but talk as filmmakers and creative people about where you would go next if you ever got the opportunity.”

Broussard didn’t stop there, teasing that Janet van Dyne’s time in the Quantum Realm and Hank Pym’s journey to find there could offer some massive clues for a potential third film in the Ant-Man franchise.

“And we talk a lot about the Quantum Realm and there would be perhaps more opportunity to go down there. Maybe there’s more down there than we realized,” Broussard said. “Clearly, Janet’s been up to something and has different clothes on and some weapons. Where did those come from? And similarly, if you look at the right moment and freeze the DVD in a certain place, maybe you’ll see something else as well that could tip a hat to where the story could go.”

Director Peyton Reed was slightly more coy when he spoke with ComicBook.com’s Brandon Davis earlier this year.

“In [Ant-Man 1], we added the Quantum Realm and Janet and stuff like that knowing that if we were able to make a sequel that that could be fertile ground,” Reed said. “There are definitely things in this movie that, if we’re fortunate enough to make another one, there’s a lot to play with. We spend more time in the Quantum Realm in this movie, obviously, than the first movie but it feels like we’re just dipping our toes into it.”

Ant-Man and the Wasp is now playing in theaters.