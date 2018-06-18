‘Ant-Man and the Wasp’: New Behind-the-Scenes Photos Released

Ant-Man and the Wasp is will soon be flying into theaters, and ComicBook.com spent time on the film’s set in Atlanta. Marvel Studios has now released several behind-the-scenes photos taken during production on the film.

The 10 behind-the-scenes photos include shots of director Peyton Reed working with stars Paul Rudd, Evangeline Lilly, and Michael Douglas, as well as some shots of action and fight scenes being filmed.

You can see all 10 behind the scenes photos in the attached gallery.

The official synopsis for Ant-Man and the Wasp reads, “Scott Lang is grappling with the consequences of his choices as both a superhero and a father. Approached by Hope van Dyne and Dr. Hank Pym, Lang must once again don the Ant-Man suit and fight alongside the Wasp. The urgent mission soon leads to secret revelations from the past as the dynamic duo finds itself in an epic battle against a powerful new enemy.”

Returning cast from the original Ant-Man include Paul Rudd as Scott Lang, Evangeline Lilly as Hope van Dyne, and Michael Douglas as Hank Pym. The film will also introduce some new stars to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, including Michelle Pfeiffer as Janet van Dyne, Laurence Fishburne as Doctor Bill Foster, Hannah John-Kamen as Ghost, Randall Park as Agent Jimmy Woo, and Walton Goggins as Sonny Burch.

Ant-Man and the Wasp is coming to theaters hot off of the heels of Marvel Studios’ huge success with Avengers: Infinity War. Marvel had a little fun by using footage from Infinity War as a lead-in for its latest Ant-Man and the Wasp television spot.

Ant-Man and the Wasp opens in theaters on July 6th.

Avengers: Infinity War is now playing in theaters. Other upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe movies include Captain Marvel on March 8, 2019, the fourth Avengers movie on May 3, 2019, the sequel to Spider-Man: Homecoming on July 5th, 2019, and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 in 2020.