‘Ant-Man and the Wasp’ Producer Addresses Missing Footage

Marvel Studios movies are some of the biggest productions in Hollywood today, but between all of the filming and the reshoots, there is a lot left on the cutting room floor, and Ant-Man and the Wasp is no different.

Fans might recall promotional material with Giant Man hiding behind a building, peaking his head out as if he’s playing a giant game of Hide-and-Seek. Producer Stephen Broussard spoke about missing scenes from the new Ant-Man movie, as well as a popular Marvel Studios stinger made for San Diego Comic-Con.

“It was early, that’s as we were developing the script. And we knew we wanted the idea of being the wrong size for the wrong moment,” Broussard told the Empire Film Podcast. “Meaning, ‘Geez, it would be really helpful if I was normal sized right now, but I’m 20 feet tall and I have to employ stealth. So I’m sneaking around places where I need to be kept quiet.’ Or, you’re 3 feet tall and you need to get in and out of a school.

“From those early concept designs is what things like him pedaling around on the flatbed truck like a scooter, those ideas come from, ‘I really wish the suit was working and I could be the appropriate size. That’s not what life dealt me at the moment.’”

During Marvel Studio’s Hall H presentation at last year’s Comic-Con, they screened footage of Luis actor Michael Peña and Scott Lang actor Paul Rudd giving a very quick rundown of the history of the MCU up to that point, which was revealed to be an effort to convince Michelle Pfeiffer to join the cast of Ant-Man and the Wasp.

When asked if that footage would be on the Blu-ray, Broussard was hesitant to confirm its presence for a very good reason.

“There was talk of putting it out ahead of this, but it was made at a time where [Black Panther and Avengers: Infinity War] were unable to be included, so it sort of felt like you’re leaving out two of the most culturally relevant, huge motion pictures in the MCU. So it felt a little out of step as a device,” Broussard said.

Hopefully Luis’ telling the history of the MCU will make it into the home video release, because it’s surely something every Marvel fan would like to see.

Ant-Man and the Wasp is now playing in theaters.