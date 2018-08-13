Evangeline Lilly Explains Why She Doesn’t Like the Idea of a ‘Wasp’ Standalone Movie

Ant-Man and the Wasp star Evangeline Lilly doesn’t want to headline her own standalone Marvel movie because she likes the partnership shared between her Wasp and Ant-Man (Paul Rudd).

“I would do anything I was told [laughs],” Lilly said when asked about a Wasp solo movie during Fan Expo Boston this weekend.

“I like the MCU and I’d like to stay. But I actually don’t like the idea of a Wasp standalone film, because Ant-Man and Wasp, since the very beginning in the comic books, were always a team. And really, they’re kind of one of the only proper and true teams in the MCU, otherwise it’s mostly a lot of individuals. And I love the team aspect of it, I love watching the interplay between Wasp and Ant-Man and Ant-Man and the Wasp. For me it’s the most fun part of the film.”

Lilly would only advocate temporarily separating the superhero team under one exception: if Marvel Studios moved forward with that proposed all-female team-up movie.

“So I don’t love the idea of breaking them up — except if there was an all-female Avengers film,” Lilly said. “Then I’m in.”

Upcoming Captain Marvel star Brie Larson pitched the idea of an all-female movie to Marvel Studios chief Kevin Feige after Marvel’s leading ladies — Larson, Lilly, Zoe Saldana (Gamora), Scarlett Johansson (Black Widow), Danai Gurira (Okoye), Tessa Thompson (Valkyrie), Pom Klementieff (Mantis) and Karen Gillan (Nebula) — posed for their own group photo during Marvel Studios’ 10-year anniversary photoshoot.

“Brie Larson was like, ‘We should go up to Kevin Feige and tell him to make an all-female Marvel movie,’ so we marched up there in a group, a whole herd of us, and said that to him,” Gillan told IndieWire. “He was like, ‘Yeah, that would be amazing!’ but he didn’t really commit to it, but he thought it would be a great idea.”

Lilly continues to push the idea: “I think we should all put as much pressure as possible on Kevin to make that happen,” the Hope van Dyne actress told ComicBook.com earlier this year.

She has since nominated Larson to lead the group, saying it’s “only natural” because “she’s the captain.”

Lilly and Rudd next return in Avengers 4, planned for May 3, 2019.