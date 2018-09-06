‘Ant-Man and the Wasp’s Evangeline Lilly Explains Why She’s Grateful For Social Media

Some stars have complicated relationships with social media, though Ant-Man and the Wasp star Evangeline Lilly appreciates services like Instagram as it allows her to directly connect with fans. The actress took to the photo-sharing service to express her gratitude for the platform.

“I am grateful for social media as an outlet to speak to my fans directly, when something is nagging me,” the actress shared. “I’m grateful for a place to express my own voice, for myself. I’m grateful for the source of encouragement and love. I’m grateful for an outlet to share beauty and flaws all in one place. I’m grateful to be able to connect with people who could never otherwise reach me and who I could never otherwise reach.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

The actress has more than a million followers on Instagram, making her one of the more popular actors in the Marvel Cinematic Universe on the platform.

“For all of the negative things that come from social media, there are so many beautiful things, too,” Lilly continued. “It was one of my fellow #Hobbit cast members who first opened my mind to that positive possibility. I’m glad he did. And I’m glad you’re all here.”

While there are more obvious drawbacks to being active on social media, such as subjecting yourself to insults or harassment, an unexpected drawback is that if you offend someone with your comments, a user can dig through your online life to uncover things you may have wished you never said.

Earlier this summer, Guardians of the Galaxy director James Gunn was fired by Disney from the third film in the series over comments he made early in his career about rape and pedophilia. In the wake of the bold decision made by Disney, most members of the MCU have shared their support for the filmmaker and have likely been careful about what they say publicly so nothing could potentially be used against them in the future.

Avengers: Infinity War is now available on digital platforms, DVD, and Blu-ray. Ant-Man and the Wasp is in theaters now. Other upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe movies include Captain Marvel on March 8, 2019; the fourth Avengers movie on May 3, 2019; and Spider-Man: Far From Home on July 5, 2019.

Are you glad Lilly is active on social media? Let us know in the comments below!

[H/T Instagram, evangelinelillyofficial]