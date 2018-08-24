Marvel Fans Are Flipping out Because Evangeline Lilly’s New Haircut Matches The Wasp

Fans have fallen in love with Evangeline Lilly‘s portrayal of The Wasp, and it looks like she’s bringing part of that character into her everyday life.

In a recent Instagram post, which you can check out below, Lilly revealed that she got her hair cut into a sort of shaggy pixie cut. As some fans have quickly pointed out, Lilly’s new haircut pretty closely resembles the one worn by the original Wasp, Janet Van Dyne, throughout the pages of Marvel Comics.

evangeline lilly does not play the wasp. SHE IS THE WASP pic.twitter.com/QNFc0UVkHd — uwu (@maximofffff) August 23, 2018

Evangeline Lilly’s new hair is Janet Van Dyne teas 🐝 pic.twitter.com/okZtvPTAu7 — Cam | amatw x2 (@planetcameron) August 23, 2018

It’s safe to assume that Lilly’s new hairdo isn’t actually tied to her role in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, especially considering her character’s fate at the end of Ant-Man and the Wasp. And even as Lilly has hinted that she makes some sort of appearance in Avengers 4, production on the film primarily took place last year, so her comic-accurate haircut probably wouldn’t factor into that either.

Even then, the positive response surrounding Lilly’s new hairdo is certainly a good thing, as it shows that Hope Van Dyne could potentially pull it off in a future Marvel movie. But even then, it sounds like Lilly wouldn’t be opposed to Hope’s aesthetic staying relatively the same, especially considering her character’s motivations.

“In the original comic books, she was a fashion designer.” Lilly explained in a previous interview. “Janet Van Dyne was a fashion designer, and she loved to change her costume. And there is absolutely nothing wrong with women liking clothes. I like clothes! But for me, it would be such a distraction from Hope being a very serious, no nonsense scientist. I don’t think she cares that much about what she puts on her body. I think that when she goes to the store, she chooses things that are practical. Whatever she needs to get done, that’s what goes on her body. She goes home and gets done what has to be done. So if Hope was a fashion designer, okay, maybe that’d be fun. But she’s a scientist, so no.”

What do you think of Evangeline Lilly’s new Wasp-esque haircut? Let us know what you think in the comments below.

Avengers: Infinity War is now available on digital platforms, DVD, and Blu-ray. Ant-Man and the Wasp is in theaters now. Other upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe movies include Captain Marvel on March 8, 2019; the fourth Avengers movie on May 3, 2019; and Spider-Man: Far From Home on July 5, 2019.