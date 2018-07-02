The Wasp Battles Ghost in New ‘Ant-Man and the Wasp’ Clip

Marvel Studios has released a new clip from Ant-Man and the Wasp that shows Hope van Dyne (Evangeline Lilly) in action against the villain known as Ghost (Hannah John-Kamen).

In the clip, the Wasp takes on Ghost while Scott Lang (Paul Rudd) and Hank Pym (Michael Douglas) watch from a van outside. Once Scott sees that Hope is in trouble, he springs into action. Hank stops him and gives Scott a new Ant-Man suit.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Take a look in the video above.

This is Ghost’s debut in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but John-Kamen hopes it won’t be the last fans see of her. In fact, she’s hoping to see her return and join the Thunderbolts.

“That would be fun! That would be fun. I think, you know, as well, in the original comics Ghost was with Iron Man, it was actually originally Iron Man (villain), you know, and I actually went when I was in Atlanta, went and actually bought the Thunderbolts comic books,” John-Kamen said during a press visit to the set Ant-Man and the Wasp. “With any Marvel character whatever happens to them, you always go the possibility is endless. And with me, it would be an honor to work with any of the heroes, and any of the antagonist, and any of the things in the Marvel Universe. I mean, yeah, that would be amazing!?”

Ant-Man and the Wasp has received positive reactions from critics, including ComicBook.com’s own Brandon Davis:

“Ant-Man and The Wasp is a creative and self-contained adventure with Lilly’s new heroine stealing the stage. As she said in the post-credits scene of the original Ant-Man film, ‘It’s about damn time.’ With references to the larger Marvel Cinematic Universe and seeds discretely planted for future films, Ant-Man and The Wasp is tremendous fun, action-packed, and Marvel’s best second movie in a single franchise since Captain America: The Winter Soldier.

What do you think of this Ant-Man and the Wasp clip? Does it have you excited to see the movie? Would you like to see Ghost join the Thunderbolts? Let us know what you think in the comments section!

Ant-Man and the Wasp opens in theaters on July 6th.

Avengers: Infinity War is now playing in theaters. Other upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe movies include Captain Marvel on March 8, 2019, the fourth Avengers movie on May 3, 2019, Spider-Man: Far From Home on July 5th, 2019, and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 in 2020.