‘Ant-Man and the Wasp’: Hank Pym’s Suit Concept Art Revealed

After seeing Marvel’s first Ant-Man movie, one of the biggest desires fans had for the sequel was to see retired original Ant-Man Hank Pym, played by Michael Douglas, suit up and return to action as Ant-Man in the present day.

While Hank did not put on his old Ant-Man costume in Ant-Man and the Wasp, he did suit up and shrink down for a trip into the Quantum Realm in search of his wife Janet van Dyne, the original Wasp, played by Michelle Pfeiffer.

Marvel Studios concept artist Anthony Francisco has now shared to Instagram some concept art that went into designing Hank’s suit for the trip. The suit looks less like a superhero costume and more like an environmental suit or a space suit. Take a look below:

In addition to seeing Hank and Janet in the present day, the film also features some flashback scenes to the couple and their daughter, current Wasp Hope van Dyne (Evangeline Lilly), just before Janet went missing. More flashback scenes were planned for the film, but they were ultimately cut. Director Peyton Reed previously explained why.

“It’s tricky, because we talked a lot about how to introduce [Hank and Janet], and I always wanted to see some glimpse of them in the ’80s,” Reed said. “We talked about doing action sequences, we shot some stuff, and it just felt like… I think I’ve learned this along the way – as much as, as a fan, I want to see flashbacks, the present tense story is the thing. That’s the thing that really matters to me – and also that I felt like it didn’t want to be action. It really wanted to be emotional grounding, because after all, this is a movie called Ant-Man and the Wasp. It really has to be about the emotion of a daughter finding her mother after all this time.

“This movie was always going to be Hope finally having the thing that she wanted so badly in the first movie: to be a hero,” Reed said. “But it occurred to us along the way, and I talked to Evangeline about this a lot as we were developing the story and then the script, which was she’s finally Wasp. Scott has Hank as a mentor, and the one person that Hope would want to turn to who’s been there and done that is her mom, and she hasn’t been around for 30 years. And now that there’s actually this kernel of a chance that she could still be alive, and they could actually find her, it’s not only about a reunion with her, but this person who is the ultimate role model for her.”

Ant-Man and the Wasp is now playing in theaters.

Other upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe movies include Captain Marvel on March 8, 2019, the fourth Avengers movie on May 3, 2019, Spider-Man: Far From Home on July 5th, 2019, and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 in 2020.