‘Ant-Man and the Wasp’ Director Teases Wasp’s Fighting Style

Ant-Man and the Wasp is set to debut next summer, giving fans a unique entry in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. And according to the film’s director, that will involve some pretty interesting fighting styles.

In a recent interview with Empire Magazine (via CinemaBlend), Peyton Reed discussed the official costumed debut of Hope Van Dyne/Wasp (Evangeline Lilly). While Hope will be using similar size-changing powers as Scott Lang/Ant-Man (Paul Rudd), Reed hinted that she will fight in a completely different way.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“This is really her coming out party as a hero.” Reed explained. “Her power set is fantastic. She and Scott both shrink, but there the flying, and the fighting style of The Wasp is different from Ant-Man’s.”

Fans have been clamoring for Wasp to officially make her debut as a hero, especially considering her Marvel Comics connection to the Avengers. Thankfully, Lilly has provided fans with plenty of teases, from the first look at her in costume to her training regimen for the MCU.

With Ant-Man and the Wasp‘s release date gradually getting closer, fans have gradually begun to find out more about what is being described as “Marvel’s first rom-com”. Part of this is thanks to Reed, who also hinted at the film’s connection to Captain America: Civil War.

“The events of Captain America: Civil War gave us something clear, which is: what was Hank Pym and Hope Van Dyne’s reaction to Scott having taken this technology out into the world in Civil War?” said director Peyton Reed. “We had a lot of fun playing around with that. And we play with size and scale a lot. I love the idea of Giant-Man.”

Ant-Man and the Wasp debuts on July 6th, 2018.