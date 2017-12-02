‘Ant-Man And The Wasp’ Described As Marvel’s First Rom-Com

Marvel Studios isn’t afraid to branch out its superhero universe, and that evidently includes the realm of romantic comedy.

Not much is known about Ant-Man and the Wasp, other than that it will feature Evangeline Lilly‘s superhero debut. At the recent Kinorynok event in Russia though, more about the film’s tone was discussed, including a surprising genre as inspiration. The translation of one particular passage from Kinometro’s article can be found below.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Completed the presentation of projects from Marvel: BLACK PANTHER (February 15), which was presented by a fresh and rather invigorating trailer, and MAN-ANTS AND OCS . The last picture, the rental of which is scheduled for July 5, 2018, Elena Brodskaya called “the first romkomom from Marvel.” On this project was shown a promo video, in general terms introducing the details of the plot and characters.”

Obviously, Man-Ant and OCS is supposed to be Ant-Man and the Wasp, unless Marvel is scrapping that for something altogether different. The same goes for Romkomom, which is likely referring to Rom-Com. That might sound like an odd pairing, but only if it were tied to anything besides Ant-Man. The original Ant-Man was a lighthearted and fun affair with plenty of heart, and it seems Ant-Man and the Wasp is following the same trajectory, albeit with some Sleepless in Seattle mixed in.

Director Peyton Reed did say to expect things never seen before, and a Marvel Studios romantic comedy would certainly qualify.

“We’ve actually been holed up in the room writing the movie — myself, Paul Rudd, Adam McKay, Andrew Barrer and Gab Ferrari,” Reed told ComicBook.com. “So we’re formulating the whole structure of the movie. And I can’t really tell you too much yet, except there are going to be things in this movie that you’ve never seen in any movie before. It’s going to be nuts!”

Fans will most likely see that surface in the film’s first trailer, which will hopefully hit early next year.

Ant-Man and the Wasp currently enjoys a 3.94 out of 5 on ComicBook.com’s anticipation rankings, which you can vote on here. Ant-Man and the Wasp lands in theaters on July 6, 2018.