‘Ant-Man and the Wasp’ Stars Do Miniature Cooking

Paul Rudd and Evangeline Lilly may not be able to shrink down to the tiny sizes their Ant-Man and the Wasp characters can, but that didn’t stop them from trying their hand at cooking in a tiny kitchen.

As part of promotion for Ant-Man and the Wasp in Indonesia, Rudd and Lilly tried their hand at making fried rice on a miniature scale and as you can see in the video above, the results were hilarious.

“We are going to be cooking some fried rice in a fully functional miniature kitchen,” Rudd says and he’s not kidding about the miniature kitchen. Everything in the kitchen set up is tiny-sized, from pots to stove, to even the knife used to chop up the ingredients which makes for a very complicated cooking adventure. However, making fried rice in a miniature kitchen might not be as complicated as making Ant-Man and the Wasp itself was.

Ahead of the film’s release this week, Rudd told ComicBook.com that a sequence in the film featuring a medium-sized Scott Lang was the most complicated portion of the movie to make. (Note: mild spoilers for Ant-Man and The Wasp follow)

“It was the most complicated thing to shoot in the whole movie,” Rudd said. “We had to shoot separately, and then somehow, there are technological things they have to do in that that I don’t understand, things with lighting and angles and all sorts of stuff.”

He went on to explain that while he and Lilly were on the set together for the scene, they weren’t in the same shots at the same time.

“They would shoot Evangeline in the school, and then there was another person dressed in all green,” Rudd said. “I was still there, I have to be in shots so that they could establish it. I don’t know how it all worked, I just know it took forever. I was very excited to see the finished product while we were filming it, thinking, ‘What is this going to look like? I can imagine it, and it’s going to just be so weird.’”

It may not be quite as weird as the fried rice Rudd and Lilly made in the miniature kitchen, but fans will get to find out about the scene for sure when Ant-Man and The Wasp opens in theaters this Friday, July 6th.

