New ‘Ant-Man and the Wasp’ Featurette Teases High-Stakes Action

Marvel Studios has released a new featurette for Ant-Man and the Wasp which gives a pretty comprehensive idea of what fans should expect in the film. You can check it out above!

The featurette includes behind-the-scenes interviews from stars Evangeline Lilly and Paul Rudd, as well as director Peyton Reed. As they explain, the Marvel Studios sequel will see Rudd’s Scott Lang put in an array of new situations, which range pretty heavily in size and scale.

“I like the idea of playing a superhero that is not innately heroic or super in any way, just you know, a regular person,” Rudd previously shared with ComicBook.com at a set visit for the film. “And I like the idea also of not embracing the role because of all of the difficulties that come along with having to be so bad-ass, and how it would affect your life and how would it affect your relationships and certainly you’re being a responsible parent and so to wrestle with those questions. We did a little bit in the first one but you know, it’s certainly, certainly now more pronounced.”

And of course, the film will also feature the proper debut of Lilly’s Hope Van Dyne/The Wasp, who fans have been hoping would suit up for quite some time.

“When we decided this movie’s going to be Ant-Man and the Wasp, it’s not Ant-Man with the Wasp. It’s Ant-Man and the Wasp and so it is important to tell those stories separately and, and invest in each of the characters’ journey and arc in the movie.” Reed explained to ComicBook.com. “And one of the big things about this is kind of what’s going on with Hope and the fact that she has, uh, let me delicate so I don’t give anything away. The mission that is happening with her, entirely separate of Scott, is vital and it’s her mission. It’s not her dad’s mission. It’s her mission. Hank and Hope are working together, but it’s really Hope leading the charge and that was an important thing when we started talking about what was going on is the what and why of this mission, um, and that there may be certain points in this movie where she sees Scott as a liability.”

The film will also see the debut of Ghost (Hannah John-Kamen), a villain who is set to be a completely different incarnation from her Marvel Comics counterparts.

“I think that you know, the kind of gender swapping from male to female is, you look at graphic novels, you look at comic books, written so long ago. They’re like 50 years old or 40 years old,” John-Kamen told ComicBook.com. “It’s nice to like go, do you know what? This is a modern, it’s a modern world. It’s again, freeing, to be able to take that character and go, yeah, that can be played by a male or female and that’s definitely forward thinking, and that’s been amazing to be able to do.”

Avengers: Infinity War is in theaters now. It will be followed by Ant-Man and the Wasp on July 6, 2018, Captain Marvel on March 8, 2019, the fourth Avengers movie on May 3, 2019, Spider-Man: Far From Home on July 5, 2019, and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 in 2020.