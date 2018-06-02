New ‘Ant-Man and the Wasp’ Trailer Released

After the explosive release of Avengers: Infinity War, fans have been wondering what could come next for the Marvel Cinematic Universe. And thankfully, a new trailer for Ant-Man and the Wasp is here to help.

After a first trailer that hit a high note amongst fans, there’s certainly a lot of curiosity around how Ant-Man and the Wasp ultimately unfolds. And when the film does debut, it is expected to defy tropes in plenty of ways, namely in the sort of “coming out party” of Hope Van Dyne/Wasp (Evangeline Lilly) as a superhero.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Evangeline is so good as Wasp,” director Peyton Reed recently told ComicBook.com. “You know, it’s Hope van Dyne, and she’s a really, really complicated character, and she’s a really good counterbalance to Paul. I mean it was very important to me in a movie called Ant-Man and the Wasp that she’s not a supporting character. She’s a lead character. That this story is really about both of them, and in some ways more about her. That was important to me, but yeah, she’s really great in the movie.”

But fans can still expect the film to explore Scott and Hope’s dynamic, which will have taken some new turns since we saw them together last in Ant-Man.

“The movie is absolutely about Scott Lang and Hope van Dyne, and Hope becoming Wasp, and really at the beginning of our movie their relationship has some distance in it, and their relationship is a little fractured,” Reed continued. “It really is about whether these two people can come together and work together as heroes, and also as people. I think for Hope particularly, the question is out there: “Do I need this guy in my life? I’m a fully formed hero in my own right, do I need a partner?” That was really a fun kind of premise to start from.”

What do you think of the new Ant-Man and the Wasp trailer? Let us know what you think in the comments below.

Ant-Man and The Wasp soars into theaters on July 6th.