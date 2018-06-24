‘Ant-Man and the Wasp’ Post Credits Scenes Confirmed

Ant-Man and the Wasp, the next film from Marvel Studios, is confirmed to have a post-credits scene, just like all 19 Marvel Studios films before it.

In fact, ComicBook.com’s own Brandon Davis tweeted from the premiere that the film has two can’t miss post-credits scenes.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Ant-Man and The Wasp has two post-credits scenes you can’t afford to miss,” Davis says.

Since Ant-Man and the Wasp is releasing between Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers 4, fans are likely wondering if these post-credits scenes will shed some light on Ant-Man and Wasp‘s whereabouts during Thanos’ attack. Avengers writers Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely have previously discussed the delicate work that goes into writing two films with two others in-between.

“Put yourself in our positions two years ago,” Avengers writer Stephen McFeely told Buzzfeed. “We’re looking at a blank wall, and it says Avengers 3, Ant-Man and [the] Wasp, Captain Marvel, Avengers 4. So there are four big shoeboxes, and we’re responsible for the bookends. As we’re going through deciding what we want to do, we have these two shoeboxes in the middle that you can either look at as burdens or opportunities.

“My hope is the conversation you and I will have a year from now, you’ll have a sense of the choices we’ve made over the course of an entire year of Marvel movies. There’s a relationship between them all.”

Ant-Man and the Wasp actually takes place before the events of Avengers: Infinity War, with Scott Lang and Evangeline Lilly on an unrelated mission.

“The big mission is to find Janet,” director Peyton Reed revealed during a press visit to the set of Ant-Man and the Wasp. “What that means, ultimately, for our characters on a personal level is one thing and what it means for the larger world is another thing and all the other things are really, you know, stumbling blocks on the path.”

What do you think the two Ant-Man and the Wasp post-credits scenes will reveal? Are you excited about the new Marvel movie? Let us know what you think about Ant-Man and the Wasp in the comments section!

Ant-Man and the Wasp opens in theaters on July 6th.

Avengers: Infinity War is now playing in theaters. Other upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe movies include Captain Marvel on March 8, 2019, the fourth Avengers movie on May 3, 2019, the sequel to Spider-Man: Homecoming on July 5th, 2019, and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 in 2020.