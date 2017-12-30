‘Ant-Man And The Wasp’ Being Promoted As ‘Ant-Man 2’ In Korea

While Marvel fans can’t wait to see The Wasp get her proper due in the MCU, it seems the Disney Korea marketing department didn’t get the memo.

A new logo surfaced in promotional material for Ant-Man and the Wasp from the Disney Korea division, and it seems they’ve decided to promote the film as Ant-Man 2 rather than Ant-Man and the Wasp. @AuroraHiss shared the logo with an impassioned letter to Disney and director Peyton Reed, asking them to address the slight to one of the film’s main characters.

“@MrPeytonReed, we have a situation here. Disney Korea started to promote Ant-Man and the Wasp as “Ant-Man 2″, which makes no sense at all. We’ve been waiting for her debut for 2 years and they just left out her name from her own movie. I don’t get how this is even possible.”

In the letter, AuroraHiss references a previous quote Reed gave when talking about how Wasp (played by Evangeline Lilly) is not a supporting character in this film, but a true lead, and how excited he was about it.

“It’s something we’re excited about,” Reed told Modern Myth Media. “For me as a comic nerd, I always thought of Ant-Man and Wasp as a team and that’s a lot of what the second movie is really about is how they work together, what their personal and professional relationships are like. To show her finally fully formed in this movie is really exciting. We really get to introduce this character into that universe. I mean we’ve introduced the character, but we haven’t seen her with her full power set and everything, so to me she’s not a supporting character in this movie. It’s every bit as much her movie as it is Scott Lang’s.”

Now, studios approach different territories in their own unique ways on a regular basis, though taking the co-leads name out of the film is a giant stretch of that understanding. Time will tell if Disney decides to change their approach in Korea, but hopefully, they will at least address it.

