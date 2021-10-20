Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania Star Evangeline Lilly Teases the Film’s Impact on the MCU

Of all of the Marvel projects expected to come out in the coming years, fans are particularly curious to see what’s in store for Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. The threequel is expected to have an interesting take on the Ant-Man mythos, one that will see its ensemble of characters crossing paths with Kang the Conqueror (Jonathan Majors). That combination of elements definitely surprised Marvel fans when the film was first announced — but according to franchise star Evangeline Lilly, who plays Hope Van Dyne / The Wasp in the movies, it will have some major ramifications.

“So, Ant-Man, the brand, has always existed outside of the Marvel Cinematic Universe mythology machine,” Lilly explained during a recent appearance on the Lights, Camera, Barstool podcast. “So, we’ve had a lot of freedom to kind of come and go as we please, and like, make stories that are stand alone little pieces, sweet family pieces. And definitely the breadth of this one is… grander.”

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania will be directed by Peyton Reed, and will see the return of Paul Rudd as Scott Lang / Ant Man, Michael Douglas as Hank Pym and Michelle Pfeiffer as Janet Van Dyne. Kathryn Newton will be playing a grown-up version of Cassie Lang.

We’ve already seen a bit of how the very premise of Quantumania effects the larger MCU, with Majors making his debut as another version of Kang, He Who Remains, in the Season 1 finale of Loki.

“Jonathan is one of the best actors out there. The fact that we got him to do this, I was just so happy because I was like, ‘We’re gonna be in really safe hands now.’ He just commands attention. That for me was the real key thing for me, just getting the casting right,” Loki director Kate Herron told Entertainment Weekly earlier this year. “I was so excited that I got to be part of the conversation about the casting of his character with the studio and Peyton [Reed, Ant & The Wasp: Quantumania‘s director]. It was a massive honor and very exciting, and he’s just an actor that we all loved.”

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania is set to be released in theaters on July 28, 2023.