Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania Writer Posts Hilarious NSFW Script “Spoiler” After Delay News

The Marvel Cinematic Universe got some major updates on Monday, when it was revealed that a number of the franchise’s 2022 and 2023 films will be delayed by a few months. These include films such as Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, and also Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, which is currently filming. The Marvel threequel will now be opening on July 28, 2023, with The Marvels now occupying its initial release date of February 17, 2023. Jeff Loveness, who is penning the script for Quantumania, recently took to Twitter to poke fun at the delay, tweeting “Not sure why you would push this but ok??”, with a photo of a “leak” of the film’s script.

Not sure why you would push this but ok??? pic.twitter.com/K5GBY6tmAW — Jeff Loveness (@JeffLoveness) October 18, 2021

The dialogue, which you can check out above, takes an NSFW approach to Scott Lang / Ant-Man’s approach to growing smaller, and culminates in a heartbreaking exchange with an ant. Obviously, Loveness’ dialogue in the “leak” is realistically fake, but it still is an amusing take on Ant-Man’s whole gimmick.

“I think he is phenomenal. I think he’s one of the best writers we’ve ever had. I think he’s got an incredible mastery of voice,” Evangeline Lilly, who portrays Hope Van Dyne / The Wasp, told Collider about Loveness earlier this year. “So, on the page, I could hear all the characters, and I knew that he’d really kind of harnessed each person’s unique personality. I just think that it’s going to be really special. I actually think it has the chance to be the best one we’ve done yet.”

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania will be directed by Peyton Reed, and will see the return of Michael Douglas as Hank Pym and Michelle Pfeiffer as Janet Van Dyne. Kathryn Newton will be playing a grown-up version of Cassie Lang, and Jonathan Majors will be portraying Kang the Conqueror.

What do you think of Jeff Loveness’ “leak” for Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania? Are you sad that the film has been delayed by a few months? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania will be released in theaters on July 28, 2023.