Rotten Tomatoes Gives ‘Ant-Man and the Wasp’ the Smallest Certified Fresh Trophy Ever

Ant-Man and the Wasp has been a bonafide hit with critics and fans, and it looks like the Marvel Cinematic Universe film is being honored for that in a pretty unique way.

The official Twitter account for Rotten Tomatoes recently showcased their latest “Certified Fresh” trophy, which they give to films that earn over 75 percent on their Tomatometer score. Of course, given the fact that Ant-Man and the Wasp features size-changing heroes, this particular Certified Fresh trophy was essentially toy-sized.

Big heroes. Tiny award. We gave the smallest #CertifiedFresh trophy ever to #AntManAndTheWasp pic.twitter.com/yawFVEmSX5 — Rotten Tomatoes (@RottenTomatoes) August 21, 2018

The pomp and circumstance of it all is pretty adorable, especially given that Ant-Man and the Wasp has been certified fresh on the movie review aggregation service for almost two months now. The film, which saw Paul Rudd and Evangeline Lilly reprise their roles as Scott Lang and Hope Van Dyne, showed fans a new side of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, with plenty of humor and fun thrown in.

“I like the idea of playing a superhero that is not innately heroic or super in any way, just you know, a regular person,” Rudd shared with ComicBook.com during a set visit for the film. “And I like the idea also of not embracing the role because of all of the difficulties that come along with having to be so bad-ass, and how it would affect your life and how would it affect your relationships and certainly your being a responsible Parent and so to wrestle with those questions. We did a little bit in the first one but you know, it’s certainly, certainly now more pronounced.”

“I love pushing Paul, and Paul loves pushing me.” director Peyton Reed previously explained to ComicBook.com. “I think we have a really good actor/director relationship, and as I do with Evangeline. Part of the first Ant-Man was establishing Paul as an action hero – and a comedic action hero, but still an action hero. Now that we achieved that in the first movie, we can let him loose a little bit more, so that was really fun.”

Avengers: Infinity War is now available on digital platforms, DVD, and Blu-ray. Ant-Man and the Wasp is in theaters now. Other upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe movies include Captain Marvel on March 8, 2019; the fourth Avengers movie on May 3, 2019; and Spider-Man: Far From Home on July 5, 2019.