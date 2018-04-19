‘Ant-Man and the Wasp’ S.H. Figuarts Giant Ant Set Now Available to Order

The spectacular Tamashii Nations Ant-Man and the Wasp SH Figuarts Ant-Man and Ant Set is now available to pre-order in the U.S. right here for $99.99 with free shipping slated for October. Once you check out the details on this set, you’ll probably be sold on it for your collection.

“From the Marvel film, Ant-Man and the Wasp, comes Ant-Man with a big Ant! Replicated in fine detail, the helmet features translucent plastic and precise paint applications for added realism. This set also comes with a sizeable Ant for Ant-man to ride atop measuring in at a whopping 9.8″ inches long! The Ant-Man and the Wasp Ant-Man and Ant Set SH Figuarts Action Figure P-Bandai Tamashii Exclusive includes interchangeable hand parts, large ant, and pedestal. Ant-Man measures 5.9-inches tall.“

Videos by ComicBook.com

The new Ant-Man figure is a definite upgrade over the SH Figuarts Ant-Man figure released for Captain America: Civil War, but the addition of the giant ant really sells this set. Strangely enough, a picture of the Ant-Man figure actually riding the ant doesn’t seem to exist, which is frustrating. I might need to get this just so I can have some closure on that front.

In related news, Tamashii Nations super premium Avengers: Infinity War S.H. Figuarts lineup is also available to pre-order for $82 to $88 with free shipping.

You can preview the figures in the teaser video above. The current lineup includes Thanos, Black Panther, Iron Man, Iron Spider Black Widow, and Captain America.

Note that a Hulkbuster and Bucky figure should be added to the S.H. Figuarts lineup soon. Doctor Strange figure and Star-Lord figures are also part of this first wave, though they haven’t been made available to pre-order at Entertainment Earth just yet.

Note: If you purchase one of the awesome products featured above, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.