Surprising Marvel Fact About Ant-Man Stunt-Double Goes Viral

Brett Smrz has been one of the go-to doubles for Marvel Studios as of late and now, the stuntman has gone viral for a little-known fact. Despite serving a stunt driver on Captain Marvel and Ant-Man and the Wasp, Smrz is an amputee with only one full leg, something that is back in the spotlight again after a Reddit post earned over 33 thousand upvotes in less than 24 hours.

According to the biography page on his website, Smrz lost his left leg below the knee following a serious injury suffered on a trampoline as a teenager. In addition to his stunt work on movies, Smrz leads a stunt driving team that works across a plethora of films. Outside of his two MCU films, he’s also done work on ABC’s Agents of SHIELD, Fear the Walking Dead, The Amazing Spider-Man 2, and has often times acted as the stunt driver in lieu of Tom Cruise.

As of now, Scott Lang himself (Paul Rudd) has appeared in two movies that donned his name in addition to a glorified cameo in Captain America: Civil War. Though he skipped out on Avengers: Infinity War, the character is set to be a major part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe as it moves into Phase 4 — that is, of course, according to Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige. Not just that, but Feige says the Quantum Realm — an alternate dimension with a big story arc in the Ant-Man sequel — will return in the near future.

“At the end of Ant-Man we followed Scott Lang into the Quantum Realm for the first time,” the producer mentions. “We were beginning to peel back the onion that would later be completely peeled back in Doctor Strange as we go into the multiverse. So that was our little test into that.”

“But now the Quantum Realm is a whole other territory that we can play with to tell our stories. This Quantum Realm is much larger than we ever imagined, and there are all sorts of adventures to be had at that level, which perhaps we will explore in another film.”

Ant-Man and the Wasp is now streaming on Netflix while Captain Marvel enters its second week in theaters. Other Marvel Studios movies set for release this year include Avengers: Endgame on April 26th and Spider-Man: Far From Home on July 5th.

