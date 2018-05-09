‘Ant-Man and the Wasp’ Set Photo Reveals Best Look yet at Original Wasp

Now that Marvel fans have seen Avengers: Infinity War at least two times in theaters (not to mention Black Panther at least twice), it’s time for attention to turn to the next film in the saga, Ant-Man and the Wasp. One of the most intriguing and pivotal pieces of the Ant-Man sequel will be Michelle Pfeiffer’s Janet van Dyne, aka the original Wasp – and today we have our best look yet at that O.G. Wasp costume!

A new #AntManAndTheWasp set photo gives a great new look at the original Wasp suit! pic.twitter.com/F0UH26QLho — MCU News & Tweets (@MCU_Tweets) May 7, 2018



This set photo from Ant-Man and the Wasp depicts the original Wasp in the midst of some kind of action sequences, which look to include flight maneuvers, judging by the harness. It’s a pretty safe bet that it’s a stunt performer in the costume, and not Michelle Pfeiffer herself. The red dots around the face mask suggest the face in the suit will be digitally altered in post-production; so it could either be a total faceplant to create the illusion of a younger Janet in her superhero prime, or de-aging of the actual Pfeiffer, as was done with her co-star Michael Douglas in the first film.

The storyline of Ant-Man and the Wasp takes place just before and during Avengers: Infinity War, as Hope van Dyne (Evangeline Lily) and Hank Pym (Douglas) have to go on the run, after Pym’s Quantum Realm research tech is stolen by a new villain, Ghost (Hannah John-Kamen). Scott Lang (Paul Rudd) is pulled away from his house arrest sentence to help Hank and Hope – a journey that is speculated to lead the group into the Quantum Realm on a mission to save Janet van Dyne (Pfeiffer), who they somehow realize is still alive.

The film is expected to have flashback scene detailing the relationship between Hank and Janet in their younger years, and how their missions as Ant-Man and the Wasp led to the calamity of Janet’s disappearance. The first full trailer featured a highlight sequence of the original Ant-Man and Wasp using some tag-team tactics against enemy soldiers, which should dovetail nicely with the sequel’s subplot of Scott and Hope having to earn the same camaraderie and trust that Hank and Janet once had.

The real question for fans will be how Ant-Man and the Wasp ties to Avengers 4. If Scott, Hank, Hope and Janet are all in the Quantum Realm when Thanos extinguishes half the universe, it could be a major clue as to why they all survive – and just how important they will be to Avengers 4 restoring the universe.

