‘Ant-Man and the Wasp’ Star Hannah John-Kamen Sheds Light on the Mysterious Ghost

When Ant-Man and the Wasp hits the silver screen in just a few short weeks, with it fans will see a relatively unknown villain by the name of Ghost. Game of Thrones alum Hannah John-Kamen will play the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but that still really doesn’t reveal much about the character.

Who is the mysterious character who has about as little of a comic origin as we’ve seen in terms of MCU villains? John-Kamen recently spoke about her character and explained what her role will bring the greater movie universe.

“Well, she’s certainly a mystery. She’s this mystique. She is the female antagonist of the movie. I can’t really say anything else. [Laughs] It sucks, I know, but she is the antagonist of the movie,” John-Kamen recently told Collider. “She is a she. Because in the original, you know, it’s the opposite sex, and obviously in this modern way, in the modern world, changing it up and having a female character of Marvel’s Ghost is really, really cool and definitely forward thinking.”

John-Kamen is right. Ghost originally debuted in the Marvel comics mythos as a male villain in Iron Man #219 (1987). To this date, the little has been revealed about the character’s back story or origin. For that matter, the character hasn’t even revealed his real name.

According to John-Kamen, a blank slate helped her in her preparations for the role.

“I think with any role it’s always a blank slate to carve anything, whether you’re playing a superhero, a villain, anything from any comic, I think it’s important as an actor to have your own input, interpretation of that anyway,” she explained. “And so it’s been amazing. It’s been so much fun to work with Peyton [Reed] on that.”

And while many actors and actresses may choose to have a stunt double do their stunts during the production of a giant Hollywood blockbuster, John-Kamen revealed she has quite the adventurous side. She did her own stunts in Ant-man and the Wasp.

“I love doing my own stunts, 100%. I think it makes such a difference when you as an actor do your stunts,” John-Kammen revealed. “So it’s been really fun having that experience and training cause, you know, there are certain things – if you just let your double do everything, you’re not there to help choreograph the movement of your character.”

“It’s so nice to have the freedom to be able to go, ‘Do you know what? Let’s find the movement of the character and see what actual kind of moves will work for that particular person.’ So yeah, I’ve been doing mine, which is great.”

Ant-man and the Wasp flies into theaters on July 6. It will be followed by Captain Marvel on March 8, 2019, the fourth Avengers movie on May 3, 2019, the sequel to Spider-Man: Homecoming on July 5, 2019, and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 in 2020.