New ‘Ant-Man and the Wasp’ Clip Reveals How Luis Met Scott

Ant-Man and the Wasp isn’t the type of Marvel film to throw your standard backstory and flashbacks at viewers. Instead, the Ant-Man sequel digs up when of the best running gags in the first film for a little irreverent anecdote that explains how Scott Lang / Ant-Man met Luis, his best buddy and partner in crime.

Check out that hilarious comedic sequence in the new Ant-Man and the Wasp clip, above!

Videos by ComicBook.com

The scene sees Walton Goggins’ shady tech dealer Sonny Burch having captured Scott Lang’s (Paul Rudd) three buddies, Luis (Michael Peña), Kurt (David Dastmalchian), and Dave (T.I.) hostage. Burch’s objective is clear: he wants to know the current whereabouts of Scott Lang – but Burch gets more than he bargained for, when he makes Luis his primary source of inquiry.

The first Ant-Man contained hilarious sequences of Luis explaining certain pieces of backstory, like how he learned of Hank Pym and his tech, and came up with the scheme to steal it. The montage of footage set to Luis’ voiceover narration was used several times in the first film, to much fan acclaim. It should once again prove to be an effective little gag in Ant-Man and the Wasp – provided it isn’t worn too thin by overuse. Judging from this clip, it’s clear that Ant-Man has one of the better supporting cast of characters of any Marvel Cinematic Universe franchise, with Luis, Kurt, and Dave having already provided some of the better comedic relief in the MCU. We can’t wait to see what comedic hijinks that Rudd and director Peyton Reed have for them in the sequel.

Synopsis: “In the aftermath of ‘Captain America: Civil War,’ Scott Lang grapples with the consequences of his choices as both a Super Hero and a father. As he struggles to re-balance his home life with his responsibilities as Ant-Man, he’s confronted by Hope van Dyne and Dr. Hank Pym with an urgent new mission. Scott must once again put on the suit and learn to fight alongside The Wasp as the team works together to uncover secrets from their past.”

Right now, Ant-Man and the Wasp is on track for a solid opening weekend, after being certified fresh by critics’ reviews.

Ant-Man and the Wasp opens in theaters on July 6th. Avengers: Infinity War is now playing in theaters. Other upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe movies include Captain Marvel on March 8, 2019, the fourth Avengers movie on May 3, 2019, the sequel to Spider-Man: Homecoming on July 5th, 2019, and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 in 2020.