Peyton Reed Reveals ‘Ant-Man And The Wasp’s Main Mission

Each Marvel Studios film has a main mission and Ant-Man and The Wasp is no exception.

When ComicBook.com visited the set of Ant-Man and The Wasp in 2017, director Peyton Reed opened up to members of the press about the film’s main mission. On the heels of Ant-Man, which was very much a heist flick, the sequel will feature similar elements but also transform them into a rescue effort.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Well, I’ll answer that in two parts,” Reed said. “The big mission is to find Janet.” In fact, finding Janet is one of the main narrative drivers for Evangeline Lilly’s Hope van Dyne. “What that means, ultimately, for our character on a personal level is one thing and what it means for the larger world is another thing and all the other things are really, you know, stumbling blocks on the path.

The villainous Ghost will be the second part. “There is a big bad that has a very unique relationship to our characters,” Reed said. “You know that the character, Ghost, is in the movie and that we’ve adapted the character from the comics in a way that we feel is really unique to our movie and very much tied into this universe. So she becomes a really, really crucial part of the story in a way that I can’t really reveal yet.”

With Ghost’s connection to the Quantum Realm, it is possible the villain can not only help explain the mystery of Janet van Dyne’s disappearance to the infinite territory but also connect Ant-Man and The Wasp to the upcoming Captain Marvel and Avengers 4 movies.

Avengers: Infinity War is in theaters now. It will be followed by Ant-Man and the Wasp on July 6, 2018, Captain Marvel on March 8, 2019, the fourth Avengers movie on May 3, 2019, the sequel to Spider-Man: Homecoming on July 5, 2019, and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 in 2020.