Anthony Mackie and Sebastian Stan Fight Over Taking Over Marvel Studios Social Media

Principal photography on Marvel Studios‘ The Falcon and The Winter Soldier has officially kicked off and to commemorate the occasion, the House of Ideas let the show’s leads take over their social media channels for a chunk of time Monday. Throughout Monday afternoon, both Anthony Mackie and Sebastian Stan could be seen on Marvel Studios’ Instagram Story taking video clips around the set. Before long, they both hopped in the same frame and unveiled that production on the first Marvel Studios limited series had begun.

We still don’t know much entirely about what the series will follow, though it’s been revealed both Daniel Brühl (Baron Zemo) and Emily VanCamp (Sharon Carter) will be returning to the show. At San Diego Comic-Con, it was also revealed Wyatt Russell will be joining the series as John Walker/U.S. Agent. Stan himself had previously teased “some crazy stuff” in the show, things fans won’t expect to see coming.

“I’ll tell you I have [seen scripts],” Stan said said of the new series. “I have seen them and I’m so excited about it. It’s going to be so cool and kind of crazy. All I can say is it’s just new and different from what you’ve seen so far. I mean, it will be totally in line with everything that has happened and what we’ve seen and so on, but these characters are getting such additional mileage in terms of learning about who they are now, what they feel, what they’re thinking, and there’s a lot of action, comedy, you know there’s going to be comedy. I feel like you’re going to be happy. I think you’re going to be very happy. And there’s some crazy stuff, like stuff you don’t see coming from anywhere.”

The Falcon and The Winter Soldier will hit Disney+ next Fall.

Other upcoming Marvel movies include Black Widow on May 1, 2020, The Eternals on November 6, 2020, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings on February 12, 2021, Loki in Spring 2021, WandaVision in Spring 2021, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness on May 7, 2021, What If…? In Summer 2021, Hawkeye in Fall 2021, Thor: Love and Thunder on November 5, 2021, and Black Panther 2 on May 6, 2022. Announced properties without release dates include Blade, She-Hulk, Moon Knight, and Ms. Marvel.

