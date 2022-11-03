Coven of Chaos: Marvel Fans Are Freaking Out Over Aubrey Plaza Casting News
Agatha: Coven of Chaos is expected to go into production soon, and news about the WandaVision spin-off keeps pouring in. Not only will Kathryn Hahn be returning to play Agatha Harkness, but it's also been reported that the show will see the return of Emma Caulfield as Dottie/Sarah and Heartstopper's Joe Locke has been cast in an unknown role (although, we have our guesses). Today also brought the very exciting news that Hahn will be reuniting with her Parks and Rec co-star, Aubrey Plaza, in the series. The news was originally reported by The Illuminerdi and soon confirmed by Variety and Plaza.
"'WandaVision' Spinoff 'Agatha: Coven of Chaos' Casts Aubrey Plaza," Variety tweeted. Plaza quote-tweeted the news with a smiling devil emoji. You can check out the post below:
November 2, 2022
Needless to say, Marvel fans are super excited about the news. Currently, Elizabeth Olsen (Wanda Maximoff) is claiming she's not involved with the show, but fans are holding out hope that she will reunite with Hahn. After all, Marvel stars are becoming known for lying about their involvement with projects. If Olsen does show up in Coven of Chaos, that means there will be another special reunion. The Emmy-nominated actor co-starred with Plaza in Ingrid Goes West back in 2017, which was not only a great film but included a delightful press tour that fans are hoping to see again. There have also been rumors in the past that Amy Poehler is joining the series. While that hasn't been confirmed, fans are also excited about the possibility of a mega Parks and Rec reunion.
You can check out some of the tweets from excited fans below...
She Was Born For This
Aubrey Plaza as a witch is a NECESSITY. pic.twitter.com/2NCWuE5Xlm— ︎ ً (@HailEternal) November 2, 2022
It All Makes Sense
If it’s true that Aubrey Plaza has been cast in Agatha: Coven of Chaos, it would make perfect sense she started doing her homework by watching WandaVision. pic.twitter.com/HaF0ibtmG4— alias (@itsjustanx) November 2, 2022
We Need This
ELIZABETH OLSEN AND AUBREY PLAZA REUNION IN COVEN OF CHAOS?? pic.twitter.com/qcfySmjB4p— Ren (@wandasolsen) November 2, 2022
Same
AUBREY PLAZA IN COVEN OF CHAOS MY WHOLE WORLD JUST SHIFTED pic.twitter.com/iGKtdczjNB— ray ᗢ (@rayofwanda) November 2, 2022
She's Ready
aubrey plaza in agatha coven of chaos pic.twitter.com/mcQyXPdfs8— bren (@ceceparckh) November 2, 2022
Perfection
I won’t apologize for the person I’ll become if we get Elizabeth Olsen, Kathryn Hahn and Aubrey Plaza playing witches on screen together. #AgathaCovenOfChaos pic.twitter.com/NLqnnbYbRK— alias (@itsjustanx) November 2, 2022
I'm Freaking Out
AUBREY PLAZA TWEETED THE NEWS! IT'S REAL! IT'S TRUE! IT'S HAPPENING! SHE WILL BE IN COVEN OF CHAOS! I AM SO LUCKY!! pic.twitter.com/JM3hnXGCl7— Jamie Jirak (@JamieCinematics) November 2, 2022
Give The People What They Want
So Aubrey Plaza, Kathryn Hahn, *maybe* Amy Poehler… If this is just a stealth Parks & Rec reunion where they’re all witches, I’m here for it https://t.co/vuBHiMRYdj— Alex Zalben (@azalben) November 2, 2022
The Dream
when i see aubrey plaza, kathryn hahn, and elizabeth olsen in a single scene together in the marvel cinematic universe that’ll be the end of me— Nora Dominick (@noradominick) November 2, 2022
This Cast Is Stacked
The cast of Agatha: Coven of Chaos so far:
• Kathryn Hahn
• Aubrey Plaza
• Joe Locke
• Emma Caulfield
The show begins filming very soon. pic.twitter.com/Wbmec9m5yc— Agatha Harkness News (@AgathaHNews) November 2, 2022
Good For Her
aubrey plaza is BOOKED and BUSY pic.twitter.com/KSdV6ZA9ot— kie (@criminalplaza) November 2, 2022
Stay tuned for more updates about Agatha: Coven of Chaos.