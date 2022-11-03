Coven of Chaos: Marvel Fans Are Freaking Out Over Aubrey Plaza Casting News

Agatha: Coven of Chaos is expected to go into production soon, and news about the WandaVision spin-off keeps pouring in. Not only will Kathryn Hahn be returning to play Agatha Harkness, but it's also been reported that the show will see the return of Emma Caulfield as Dottie/Sarah and Heartstopper's Joe Locke has been cast in an unknown role (although, we have our guesses). Today also brought the very exciting news that Hahn will be reuniting with her Parks and Rec co-star, Aubrey Plaza, in the series. The news was originally reported by The Illuminerdi and soon confirmed by Variety and Plaza.

"'WandaVision' Spinoff 'Agatha: Coven of Chaos' Casts Aubrey Plaza," Variety tweeted. Plaza quote-tweeted the news with a smiling devil emoji. You can check out the post below:

Needless to say, Marvel fans are super excited about the news. Currently, Elizabeth Olsen (Wanda Maximoff) is claiming she's not involved with the show, but fans are holding out hope that she will reunite with Hahn. After all, Marvel stars are becoming known for lying about their involvement with projects. If Olsen does show up in Coven of Chaos, that means there will be another special reunion. The Emmy-nominated actor co-starred with Plaza in Ingrid Goes West back in 2017, which was not only a great film but included a delightful press tour that fans are hoping to see again. There have also been rumors in the past that Amy Poehler is joining the series. While that hasn't been confirmed, fans are also excited about the possibility of a mega Parks and Rec reunion.

You can check out some of the tweets from excited fans below...