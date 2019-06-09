Avengers: Endgame Fan Comic Reveals the Most Powerful Hero in the MCU

The strongest Avenger in Avengers: Endgame wasn’t Iron Man (Robert Downey Jr.) and his Stark Gauntlet nor was it Professor Hulk (Mark Ruffalo) or the Thunder god himself Thor (Chris Hemsworth). It was was the San Franciscan mouse (or rat?) that tripped the Quantum Realm switch, allowing Scott Lang (Paul Rudd) to finally escape the Quantum Realm after five years — at least in the case of a super cool fan comic that has gone viral.

Shared online by u/thelostcolorkid, the one-page comic details the work of the aforementioned mouse as he bumps into Stan Lee‘s Watcher from Guardians of the Galaxy 2. As Lee explains, the mouse is the only way the Avengers could end up taking down Thanos (Josh Brolin) once and for all, making him the strongest — nay, the most important — Avenger in the film. You can read the funny, wholesome comic in its entirety below.

The Endgame team is well aware the amount of clout the mouse carries, with director Joe Russo even going the length to joke he’s the true savior of the film.

“This is the case, the mouse saved the entire universe,” Russo joked in a previous interview. “It is indeed a big coincidence, so Dr. Strange has only seen this possibility in 14 million deductions. In the other millions of deductions, the mouse did not press the button, and the latter did not happen. In countless futures, there is only one future where the mouse is pressed and the world is saved.”

Mouse or not, Avengers: Endgame is by and large the biggest film to hit the box office yet this year as it continues it run in theaters. Through last night, Endgame has grossed $2.73 billion, pulling it within $60 million of Avatar‘s all-time record. Some industry experts predicted that if the fourth Avengers flick were to pass the James Cameron film, it wouldn’t be until Labor Day weekend if the film managed to stick in theaters that long anyway.

Avengers: Endgame is now in theaters