New ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Promo Art Reveals New Look At Thanos

As we get closer and closer to the next epic crossover event from Marvel Studios, fans are starting to find new promo material for Avengers: Infinity War.

A new photo was just unearthed showing the big bad of the movie, the Mad Titan known as Thanos depicted in what appears to be a promotional image. The photo isn’t clear if it’s a toy packaging or a t-shirt or something else, but it appears in line with those designs.

Take a look below:

This version of Thanos is obviously more cheery than the angry one shown in the Comic-Con promo or the sinister one in the collectable Infinity War posters, but is just as menacing all the same.

As the Mad Titan himself states in the long-awaited trailer, “fun isn’t something one considers when balancing the universe,” but that certainly is a smile on his face.

It’s likely that Thanos will figure heavily into the marketing for the new film, having been hyped up and hinted at in multiple films since the post-credits scene in the first Avengers movie.

We’ve really only seen the character in promotional posters given away at special events, but fans got their first look at a collectible when the upcoming LEGO sets for Infinity War were leaked online. Surprisingly, however, Thanos is wearing his comics-accurate head piece in his “big fig” form. While LEGO does plan and manufacture their sets well in advance, we can’t help but wonder if Thanos will don the crown at some point in the film.

Co-director Joe Russo was recently quoted by Empire when talking about Thanos, saying the villain will be a devastating threat in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, likening him to one of the greatest antagonists in pop culture.

“Darth Vader was the pre-eminent villain of my childhood, and we’re hoping to make a Darth Vader for a new generation,” said Russo. “We’re hoping he has that complexity to him, and that he strikes fear into the heart of the audience, but at the same time they go on a journey with him. Frankly, Avengers 3 is his movie.”

Fans will get to see for themselves when Avengers: Infinity War premieres in theaters on May 4th.