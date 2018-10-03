‘Ant-Man And The Wasp’ Director Comments on Major Quantum Realm Easter Egg

Ant-Man and The Wasp director Peyton Reed has commented on the potentially major Easter egg spotted in the quantum realm, though he didn’t have much to say.

After being asked about a frame of Ant-Man and The Wasp which reveals an apparent city existing in the quantum realm, Reed simply said, “Cool!” on Twitter. The potential subatomic city appears in the sequence which sees Hank Pym heading into the quantum realm in in effort to save his long lost wife Janet van Dyne.

Check out the tweet from Reed and freeze frame below.

Since the time this potential Easter egg was spotted, fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe and Marvel Comics have been spewing different theories regarding what this apparent skyline is.

A common theory among fans has been that the Easter egg is actually the Micronauts. ComicBook.com reader Davian Dent sent his theory by way of Twitter. Check it out below.

@BrandonDavisBD the city in the Quantum Realm..? Hopefully it’s a small part of the Microverse. The comic series The Micronauts by Marvel back in the day was fantastic! Who wouldn’t want to see Ant-Man having a pop at Baron Karza, eh? — Davian Dent (@daviandent) October 2, 2018

The Micronauts have had sporadic runs with Marvel Comics, with stories being told based on the popular toy line starting in 1979. In the Marvel Comics version of the Micronauts stories, the group lives in the Microverse, which essentially appears to be an equivalent to the quantum realm. The original group formed to take of Baron Karza, a murderous and immortal dictator who took control of Homeworld (presumably the city spotted in Ant-Man and The Wasp) through creating Body Banks, a means to transplant brains of the rich and perform genetic alterations on the poor.

The location might play a role in Avengers 4, considering Ant-Man himself Scott Lang is currently trapped there following the events of Ant-Man and The Wasp and its post-credits scene.

