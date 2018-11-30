Did Robert Downey Jr. Just Reveal ‘Avengers 4’ Car?

Robert Downey Jr.’s Tony Stark has been known to role in top-tier style when it comes to his cars, and the actor’s appearance at a recent new unveiling for Audi’s E-Tron GT has Marvel fans wondering if the new model might be popping up in Avengers 4.

Speculation that the Audi E-Tron GT will be featured in Avengers 4 comes from the fact that Marvel Studios has a history of tying luxury car brands to their film releases. They’ve been around the block with Audi several times now, as the car brand was featured in key scenes of Iron Man 3, Avengers: Age of Ultron, and Captain America: Civil War – most often as the personal car choice of Tony Stark. It only makes sense, then, for Tony’s ride to get the latest Audi upgrade in Avengers 4.

As you can see, the new Audi is the type of sleek, futuristic, luxury design that one would expect someone like Tony Stark to ride in – especially since it’s an electric vehicle, in a world and environment that Tony may now be extra sensitive about preserving. Given where we may find Mr. Stark when Avengers 4 begins, he could be zipping around in this new ride, trying to both protect Earth and restore a broken universe – or he could be getting chauffeured in it, with a wife (Pepper Potts) and child in tow (if certain rumors of a big time-jump between Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers 4 turn out to be true).

What’s ironic is that Avengers 4 may be the one Marvel Cinematic Universe film in which Tony Stark’s cool new car won’t be that much of a focus at all. There’s literally an entire universe (and possibly timelines) of other concerns that take precedence – like how Tony Stark makes it back to Earth in the first place…

