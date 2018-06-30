Marvel Fans React To Captain America Losing His Beard In ‘Avengers 4’

Characters in the Marvel Cinematic Universe regularly undergo slight changes to their appearances in various installments, with one change that most excited fans being Captain America’s beard in Avengers: Infinity War. The facial hair became one of the most talked-about elements of the film, though it was justified by the narrative with Cap’s reliance upon being more covert in his actions.

Recent promotional art for the upcoming Avengers 4 depicts Cap as having shaved his beard, which has resulted in some dramatic reactions from fans.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Given that all we have is this one image to go from, it’s unclear how much of the upcoming film will feature a clean-shaven Cap, though, according to some fans, any amount of time without his beard is too much time.

Scroll down to see what fans are saying about clean-shaven Cap and see Avengers 4 in theaters on May 3, 2019.

Sex Appeal

chris evans loses like 80% of his sex appeal when he shaves off his beard — glo (@glosnaps) June 29, 2018

Ignoring the Verdict

Me after finding out that @ChrisEvans won’t be having a beard in Infinity war 4 —- pic.twitter.com/wFHWK8tRul — Victor Mitroff (@VictorMirnoff) June 29, 2018

Badass Beard

Rip the badass beard but still Hell yeah that suit looks dope! — ChatDaddy (@chatdaddy_swag) June 29, 2018

Copycat

Is it because Thor kept saying that Steve copied his beard and he got annoyed with it so he shaved — Samuel ?️‍? (@WxntxrSxldxxr) June 29, 2018

Vibranium Razors

Gillette the best Captain America can get pic.twitter.com/cuZuO25Z77 — TJ Kiszka (@HellblazerArts) June 29, 2018

Second Opinion

I know that some of y’all love Steve Rogers/#CaptainAmerica with his beard.



But, I am team NO BEARD. Sorry, not sorry. ? pic.twitter.com/2di5Ivkkwb — Phoenix Shanklin ☕✨ #BoltUpOnComics (@Da_Nerdette) June 29, 2018

Depressing News

It is with a heavy heart that we must reveal that according to leaked promotional art, Captain America shaves his beard before heading off for a rematch with Thanos in Avengers 4. pic.twitter.com/HnrYD6255Q — Cape Town Podcast (@capetownpod) June 29, 2018

W H Y?

So Captain America won’t have a beard in A4, w h y — Saman (@__xkid) June 29, 2018

STUPID

I’m calling out @Marvel for the audacity of making Captain America shave his beard — STUPID pic.twitter.com/8qasrV2STc — Victor Mitroff (@VictorMirnoff) June 29, 2018

Makes Sense