Marvel Fans React To Captain America Losing His Beard In ‘Avengers 4’

Characters in the Marvel Cinematic Universe regularly undergo slight changes to their appearances in various installments, with one change that most excited fans being Captain America’s beard in Avengers: Infinity War. The facial hair became one of the most talked-about elements of the film, though it was justified by the narrative with Cap’s reliance upon being more covert in his actions.
Recent promotional art for the upcoming Avengers 4 depicts Cap as having shaved his beard, which has resulted in some dramatic reactions from fans.
Videos by ComicBook.com
Official #Avengers4 promo art of @ChrisEvans @Russo_Brothers pic.twitter.com/NwHz9MqC8g— BossLogic (@Bosslogic) June 29, 2018
Given that all we have is this one image to go from, it’s unclear how much of the upcoming film will feature a clean-shaven Cap, though, according to some fans, any amount of time without his beard is too much time.
Scroll down to see what fans are saying about clean-shaven Cap and see Avengers 4 in theaters on May 3, 2019.
Sex Appeal
chris evans loses like 80% of his sex appeal when he shaves off his beard— glo (@glosnaps) June 29, 2018
Ignoring the Verdict
Me after finding out that @ChrisEvans won’t be having a beard in Infinity war 4 —- pic.twitter.com/wFHWK8tRul— Victor Mitroff (@VictorMirnoff) June 29, 2018
Badass Beard
Rip the badass beard but still Hell yeah that suit looks dope!— ChatDaddy (@chatdaddy_swag) June 29, 2018
Copycat
Is it because Thor kept saying that Steve copied his beard and he got annoyed with it so he shaved— Samuel ?️? (@WxntxrSxldxxr) June 29, 2018
Vibranium Razors
Gillette the best Captain America can get pic.twitter.com/cuZuO25Z77— TJ Kiszka (@HellblazerArts) June 29, 2018
Second Opinion
I know that some of y’all love Steve Rogers/#CaptainAmerica with his beard.— Phoenix Shanklin ☕✨ #BoltUpOnComics (@Da_Nerdette) June 29, 2018
But, I am team NO BEARD. Sorry, not sorry. ? pic.twitter.com/2di5Ivkkwb
Depressing News
It is with a heavy heart that we must reveal that according to leaked promotional art, Captain America shaves his beard before heading off for a rematch with Thanos in Avengers 4. pic.twitter.com/HnrYD6255Q— Cape Town Podcast (@capetownpod) June 29, 2018
W H Y?
So Captain America won’t have a beard in A4, w h y— Saman (@__xkid) June 29, 2018
STUPID
I’m calling out @Marvel for the audacity of making Captain America shave his beard — STUPID pic.twitter.com/8qasrV2STc— Victor Mitroff (@VictorMirnoff) June 29, 2018
Makes Sense
it makes sense, esp if steve has to go back to being a public figure as captain america in the wake of the snap, he wouldn’t want to keep his undercover nomad beard but still. rip 🙁— semi-stable centenarian ??⭐️ (@rainbowslinky) June 29, 2018