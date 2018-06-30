Marvel

Marvel Fans React To Captain America Losing His Beard In ‘Avengers 4’

Characters in the Marvel Cinematic Universe regularly undergo slight changes to their appearances […]

Characters in the Marvel Cinematic Universe regularly undergo slight changes to their appearances in various installments, with one change that most excited fans being Captain America’s beard in Avengers: Infinity War. The facial hair became one of the most talked-about elements of the film, though it was justified by the narrative with Cap’s reliance upon being more covert in his actions.

Recent promotional art for the upcoming Avengers 4 depicts Cap as having shaved his beard, which has resulted in some dramatic reactions from fans.

Given that all we have is this one image to go from, it’s unclear how much of the upcoming film will feature a clean-shaven Cap, though, according to some fans, any amount of time without his beard is too much time.

Scroll down to see what fans are saying about clean-shaven Cap and see Avengers 4 in theaters on May 3, 2019.

