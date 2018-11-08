‘Avengers 4’ Countdown Clock Launched by Marvel

Following the recent launch of a countdown clock for Marvel’s Spider-Man: Far From Home sequel film, we’re now getting the official launch of the Avengers 4 countdown clock, as the highly anticipated sequel to Avengers: Infinity War is now 176 days away from release — and counting.

You can check out the Avengers 4 countdown clock over at Marvel.com. What’s maddening is that some fans will probably make a daily ritual out of visiting the site and staring at the clock as that’s just the level of obsession that Marvel Studios inspires in its fans.

Right now, Marvel Cinematic Universe fans are just trying to grasp even the barest hints of what Avengers 4 will be about or what it will even be titled! Endless title theories have already been floated, as well as all kind of rumors about what the events of the film will be. When fans ran out of steam on that, they turned to speculating and theorizing about what the first trailer will even be, which has resulted in some wild (if not far-fetched) theories.

What seems likely at this point is that Avengers 4 will be set after some kind of time jump from the end of Infinity War, time travel will be a major plot device when it comes to stopping Thanos and the Quantum Realm from Ant-Man and the Wasp will be a point of connection between the Infinity Gauntlet, “The Snap”, and how the Avengers team access the means to possibly change history, reality, or both.

At the same time, these sorts of heady metaphysical concepts are expected to be tied to the upcoming Captain Marvel, as well. That film’s exploration of its titular heroine’s powers could be the final connective piece between the Infinity War and Ant-Man, with Carol Danvers possibly serving as the “key” to the lock that is the Quantum Realm.

That’s all speculation, of course, but then that’s the point, isn’t it: this sequel has been wrapped in so much secrecy that intricate speculation is all we have to go on. Hopefully that will become a very different situation, by the time this clock has counted down too far.

Avengers: Infinity War and Ant-Man and the Wasp are now available as a digital download as well as on Blu-ray and DVD. Upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe movies include Captain Marvel on March 8, 2019, Avengers 4 on May 3, 2019, and Spider-Man: Far From Home on July 5, 2019.