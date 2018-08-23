‘Avengers 4: End Game’ Fan Trailer Brings in Hawkeye and Ant-Man

Now that Avengers: Infinity War is on Blu-ray, Marvel fans have a lot more footage to play with, when it comes ot making their fan videos to promote Avengers 4. One such case is Avengers 4: The End Game, an “MCU Tribute Trailer” by YouTuber Smasher, which you can (and should!) watch above.

This particular fan trailer takes a somber, almost art house approach to teasing Avengers 4. It picks up in the aftermath of “The Snap” in Infinity War, and uses a smart and moving selection of past visual and audio moments from other Marvel Cinematic Universe movies, in order to frame the real impact of the horror and loss that Tony Stark, Thor, and Captain America are experiencing in light of their failure to stop Thanos.

The “From then ’til now” theme of the video is a somber framework for the battle that will come in Avengers 4. What really drives it home is Iron Man voiceover monologue, which goes back all the way to Iron Man 3. In the aftermath of The Avengers, Tony became obsessed with the cosmic chess game he realized was being played, and was subsequently obsessed with preparing for that “End Game.” The music selection only works to compliment the combination of past MCU snippets and Infinity War scenes, and makes this the rare case of a trailer that can actually make the “sell” of a new movie, without actually presenting any new footage.

In other words: it’s getting us even more hyped for Avengers 4 – which is entirely the point!

Speaking of the Infinity War sequel: “Infinity War Sequel” is still the only thing we can call it, as no official title has been released yet. The Russo Bros. recently trolled Marvel fans with yet another phony title reveal – in fact that title, “Aftermath of Obliteration of Eternity” (it’s actually the name of an art display) is listed as the caption on this Avengers 4 trailer. That should be listed as extra points for Smasher, as this video definitely captures the spirit of artist Yayoi Kusama’s work.

Avengers: Infinity War is now available as a digital download and on Blu-ray and DVD. Ant-Man and the Wasp is now playing in theaters. Upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe movies includeCaptain Marvel on March 8, 2019; Avengers 4 on May 3, 2019; Spider-Man: Far From Home on July 5th, 2019; and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 in 2020.