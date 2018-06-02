‘Avengers 4’ Fan Art Recreates Classic Avengers Scene With New Costumes

With the spectacle known as Avengers: Infinity War having come and passed, all eyes are ahead to next May’s yet-untitled Avengers 4.

Rumors and speculation on the fourth film a part of Marvel Studios’ Avengers franchise have run rampant the past few weeks and now, surreal fan art seems to pop up just as often as Reddit or 4chan “leaks.”

Now, Instagram user @spdrmnkyxxiii took their talents to recreate an iconic scene from Marvel’s The Avengers, except they update the character’s looks to include their current — or alleged, in the case of Hawkeye — uniforms they rock in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

In this fanart, the original six Avengers can be seen huddled around surveying a damaged New York City after Loki’s Chitauri invasion on the Big Apple.

Captain America (Chris Evans) is rocking his star-less Nomad-based costume while Robert Downey Jr. is donning his nanotech-based Bleeding Edge armor. As for Natasha Romanoff (Scarlett Johansson), Thor (Chris Hemsworth), and Bruce Banner (Mark Ruffalo), they can both seen with their updated hairstyles.

The biggest change, of course, is Jeremy Renner’s Clint Barton rocking a black and gold suit inspired by the massive speculation that the character would be picking up the Ronin mantle he briefly held in the Marvel comics universe.

Now over one month past the release of Infinity War, fans are chomping at the bit to get more answers on how the remaining heroes — those not taken by The Snappening — are going to reverse the events Thanos caused.

According to Hemsworth, Avengers 4 will be well worth the wait.

“If you were shocked by [Infinity War], I think the second one is even more shocking, for other reasons entirely,” Hemsworth said. “That’s what kind of blew me away the first time I read both scripts, is how they managed to orchestrate so many different characters but give them each their own separate shot and moments, and have it be elevated and feel fresh and unique—not just like a messy, thrown-together assembly of these guys.”

Avengers: Infinity War is currently playing in theaters while Avengers 4 is slated for release on May 3, 2019. Other upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe movies include Ant-Man and the Wasp on July 6th, Captain Marvel on March 8, 2019, the sequel to Spider-Man: Homecoming on July 5, 2019, and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 in 2020.