‘Avengers 4’ Fan Poster Brings Together Captain Marvel And Iron Man

Avengers 4 will feature some immensely anticipated team-ups, and one fans can’t wait to see in particular is between Iron Man and Captain Marvel.

Thanks to this new fan poster from Ultraraw26 we have our first glimpse at what that could look like, and it looks amazing. Iron Man returns with his Bleeding Edge armor, complete with those wings that can also dispense devasting electrical charges. Captain Marvel can be seen on the poster as well, gearing up for a powerful energy blast.

Videos by ComicBook.com

This has the perfect makings of a fold-out poster, showing a different team on each one. Who knows, maybe we’ll get some of those in the future, as we would love to see Captain America and Rocket Raccoon or Black Widow and Okoye just to name a few. In the meantime, you can check out the image below. You can find more of Ultraraw26’s work here.

“There’s going to be blood on the floor… @brielarson @robertdowneyjr @therussobrothers .

Follow @ultraraw26 for more.”

Avengers 4 has finished filming, but now it starts the long process of post production. As Marvel Studios Chief Kevin Feige revealed, the directors are already hard at work putting it together.

“We’re just starting the edit,” Feige told Birth.Movies.Death. “The brothers [directors Joe and Anthony Russo] have worked on their cut, and we’ve been together in the editing room for a couple weeks now, so it’s very early days. But it’s much earlier than usual, right? Usually we’re still filming. Captain Marvel comes out in March, while this one comes out in May and we’re already starting. It’s fun to get a jump, it’s good having already shot the majority of the movie. So we’re just getting into our traditional editorial process now.”

Avengers 4 stars Robert Downey Jr. (Iron Man), Chris Evans (Captain America), Josh Brolin (Thanos), Scarlett Johansson (Black Widow), Chris Hemsworth (Thor), Jeremy Renner (Hawkeye), Brie Larson (Captain Marvel), Danai Gurira (Okoye), Evangeline Lilly (The Wasp), Paul Rudd (Ant-Man), Karen Gillan (Nebula), Mark Ruffalo (Hulk), Don Cheadle (War Machine), Bradley Cooper (Rocket Raccoon).

Avengers: Infinity War and Ant-Man and the Wasp are in theaters now. Other Marvel films include Captain Marvel on March 8, 2019, the fourth Avengers movie on May 3, 2019, the sequel to Spider-Man: Homecoming on July 5, 2019, and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 in 2020.