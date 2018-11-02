‘Captain America’ Fans Have Great Father/Son Halloween Costumes

Marvel costumes were some of the most popular options at this year’s Halloween, but one father and son duo managed to perfectly capture both versions of the title hero in Captain America: The First Avenger.

Reddit user RedNeck_Intellect posted a picture of he and his son, making the perfect pairing of Steve Rogerses. Take a look:

As you can see, his son has an awesome portrayal of Rogers before he underwent the Super Soldier experiment, in all of his scrawny glory, while dad himself makes for a good Captain America.

If Marvel Studios is ever in the market for replacing Captain America, perhaps they could give the kid some of Dr. Abraham Erskine’s special formula.

Many fans are speculating that the current Captain America, Chris Evans, could be on his way out of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The actor has spoken at length about wanting to focus on directing in future film projects, and has revealed that his contract with Marvel would be finished after his obligations for Avengers 4 are done.

Evans himself ignited speculation that Cap could be killed off in the upcoming Marvel crossover film with an emotional message posted to social media after he finished filming on the reshoots.

“Officially wrapped on Avengers 4. It was an emotional day to say the least,” Evans wrote on Twitter. “Playing this role over the last 8 years has been an honor. To everyone in front of the camera, behind the camera, and in the audience, thank you for the memories! Eternally grateful.”

The actor later responded to the fan reaction while speaking at ACE Comic Con in Chicago last month, stating that he didn’t give any spoilers as to his character’s fate in Avengers 4 and that he was simply posting his thoughts after an emotional filming schedule.

“I should clarify that I know I did tweet something that made a lot of people think that it was in someway a spoiler,” Evans said. “I should clarify that regardless of how Avengers 4 ends, I would have tweeted the exact same thing. That last day of filming was a very emotional day and it was the culmination of almost 10 years of filming and 22 movies, this unbelievable tapestry.

“You feel a lot more emotions than I think even I thought I’d feel. And I felt it was appropriate to share the gratitude. I know it had a ripple effect but I am neither confirming or denying anything.”

We’ll finally learn the fate of Captain America when Avengers 4 premieres in theaters on May 3, 2019.