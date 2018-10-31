Halloween Graveyard Remembers the Fallen Marvel Heroes of ‘Avengers: Infinity War’

This Halloween season, Marvel fans are likely to be the hit of their neighborhoods with some inventive decorations that will make them a popular destination for Trick-or-Treaters. But one fan is likely to make every Avengers fan cry by bringing up some devastating losses.

Reddit user Canadianspring posted a photo of a front yard decorated with tombstones, all sporting some very familiar names that fans of Avengers: Infinity War would recognize. Take a look:

Given all of the big names littering that graveyard, and the future of the Marvel Cinematic Universe that we actually know about, many fans are curious as to how Avengers 4 could possibly reverse the problem. We already know Spider-Man: Far From Home is coming out after the Infinity War sequel.

There have also been rumblings about a sequel to Black Panther, with director Ryan Coogler signing a deal to return to the franchise he helped make a billion dollar property. So while Avengers directors Joe and Anthony Russo might want everyone to believe all of those deaths after Thanos’ snap are permanent, we’re inclined to think they have an ace up their sleeves.

But while characters like Spider-Man and Black Panther are likely to return to the land of the living and carry the weight of the MCU on their shoulders into the future, it seems like the end is near for some of those who have been around since the beginning.

There have been rumblings that Chris Evans would be finished in the role of Captain America once his contractual obligations have been fulfilled. The actor ignited speculation earlier this month when he tweeted after wrapping filming on Avengers 4.

“Officially wrapped on Avengers 4,” Evans wrote. “It was an emotional day to say the least. Playing this role over the last 8 years has been an honor. To everyone in front of the camera, behind the camera, and in the audience, thank you for the memories! Eternally grateful.”

While that tweet permeates with an air of finality, Evans himself attempted to clear the air and diffuse any speculation the following week, when he appeared at ACE Comic Con in Chicago.

“I should clarify that I know I did tweet something that made a lot of people think that it was in someway a spoiler,” Evans said. “I should clarify that regardless of how Avengers 4 ends, I would have tweeted the exact same thing. That last day of filming was a very emotional day and it was the culmination of almost 10 years of filming and 22 movies, this unbelievable tapestry.

“You feel a lot more emotions than I think even I thought I’d feel. And I felt it was appropriate to share the gratitude. I know it had a ripple effect but I am neither confirming or denying anything.”

Fans will find out who lives, who dies, and who gets resurrected when Avengers 4 premieres in theaters on May 3, 2019.