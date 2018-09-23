‘Avengers 4’ Fan Theory Suggests the Living Will Die to Bring Back the Dead

The upcoming Avengers 4 will surely revive a majority of the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s fallen heroes, with fans theorizing exactly how that could happen. One Reddit user posits that the resurrection will come at the hands of the heroes who survived the encounter with Thanos offering themselves up in the place of the victims who died.

You can check out the lengthy post over on Reddit, with the user detailing the various reasons why each surviving hero would have a valid reason for wanting to sacrifice themselves.

While the details of how the sacrifice would play out can be debated, one of the strongest pieces of evidence to support the claim is that most of the surviving characters are portrayed by actors who will likely be exiting the MCU for good following Avengers 4. Heroes like Iron Man, Captain America, and Thor offering themselves as a sacrifice to the universe would solve how the characters can exit the franchise on a heroic note and pave the way for new heroes to take their place.

If heroes depart the series only due to the actors who play them fulfilling their contractual obligations, questions will surround virtually each subsequent film about whether or not characters could return. By sacrificing themselves permanently, fans likely wouldn’t question if or when these fallen characters could ever come back.

Another important detail was the introduction of the Soul Stone in Infinity War. Viewers saw what all of the other stones were capable of in previous films, though we never saw what this stone could do on its own. Viewers witnessed that Thanos had to sacrifice Gamora in order to obtain the stone, which only hinted at what controlling the stone could do.

Avengers 4 will introduce Captain Marvel to the rest of Earth’s Mightiest Heroes, with Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige having confirmed that she is the most powerful hero the MCU has yet to see. It’s possible that she could physically defeat Thanos while the core Avengers offer themselves up to the Soul Stone in order to resurrect everyone who died at the use of the Infinity Gauntlet.

With fallen heroes like Black Panther, Doctor Strange, and Spider-Man all having sequels in the future, we know they’ll be revived in some capacity, but we’ll have to wait until the new film hits theaters on May 3, 2019 to see how the journey plays out.

