‘Avengers 4’ Fan Theory Reveals How Jane Foster Could Return

After a decade and 20 films in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, fans are eager to see how the fight against Thanos wraps up in Avengers 4. But many are hopeful to see some returning faces, even if they haven’t been seen in a while.

A new fan theory points toward the return of Thor’s former love interest Jane Foster, with some major references from previous Marvel movies setting up her return. Check it out below:

As the theory states, Thor: The Dark World does the initial setup for the possibility when Jane questions the Soul Forge of Asgard, comparing it to a Quantum Field Generator. She specifically explains its purpose by saying it “transfers molecular energy from one place to another.”

This might tie into the events of Ant-Man and the Wasp, in which the franchise did a lot of heavy lifting in setting up the Quantum Realm, where the limits of possibility have yet to be tested. As Janet van Dyne warns Scott Lang in the movie’s post credits scenes, he needs to watch out for Time Vortexes in the Quantum Realm.

Many fans have assumed this would lead to time travel playing a major part in the sequel to Avengers: Infinity War, along with set photos and other rumors that have swirled around about the film.

It remains to be seen if Foster survived the snap, but if she did (and if she’s in the movie) then there’s no doubt that she would be a powerful ally in the Avengers’ attempts to undo the effects of Thanos’ snap.

It would be a good place to reintroduce Foster to the Marvel fans, provided actress Natalie Portman is down to return. And while she has a busy schedule, it sounds like there’s still a possibility for her to be added to Avengers 4 if she hasn’t been already.

Hulk actor Mark Ruffalo recently went on the Marvelists podcast and spoke about the upcoming film, revealing they still haven’t locked down the ending.

“We’re not just doing reshoots, we’re going to finish the movie, which we really didn’t get to finish totally when we left it last year … I don’t even know that they really know exactly,” Ruffalo said. “Some of it is happening while we’re there. It’s pretty amazing. And we’ll shoot some stuff and a few days later come back and reshoot it cause we wanna take it in another direction. It’s a very living organism, even as we approach it being a locked picture, we’re still working on it.”

We’ll see if Foster returns, and potentially becomes the new Thor, when Avengers: Infinity War premieres in theaters on May 3, 2019.