‘Avengers 4’: Karen Gillan Reveals How Nebula Would Kill Thanos

Karen Gillan, the actress who plays Nebula in Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers 4, has an idea about how her character would take down the Marvel villain Thanos.

Speaking during a panel at ACE Comic Con in Chicago, Gillan described a murder both poetic and personal.

“I would like to maybe take the Infinity Gauntlet, put it on, and then strangle him with it,” Gillan said. “And then say like, ‘Bye, Daddy,’ or something.”

Gillan did clarify before giving her answer that this was just her personal preference and has nothing to do with what actually happens in the film, so don’t worry about spoilers here, though some wonder if she revealed one even before Avengers: Infinity War was released.

“I know who her new BFF is,” Gillan said. “And I can’t tell you. I can’t. I promise you it’s brilliant and unexpected and just so good…I don’t know about any frenemies. She is on a clear mission, as everybody is, to deal with someone with a glove, and I think that is the most important issue. So I think people are grouping together to take care of this task.”

Some think she may have revealed who that new “BFF” with a behind-the-scenes photo.

Gillan has also previously that she didn’t expect to be sticking around the Marvel Cinematic Universe for so long.

“I thought when I signed onto the first Guardians that I was going to shoot for eight days and then die,” Gillan said with a laugh at Fan Expo Canada. “That’s what it was in the script.”

Now, she’s set for a big role in the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s future.

“I had no idea that this was where the character was going. I genuinely signed onto the role thinking it was eight days of filming and then I was going to die in the first Guardians,” said Gillan. “Three movies later and there’s three more to come out it’s, like, crazy.”

“It’s funny because I read the Infinity Gauntlet, which is what the new Avengers films are based on, as research for my character because it’s her sort of biggest moment within the Marvel comic book world and then to find out they’re making a double-bill feature based on that, I was just so excited actually because Nebula gets some really cool stuff.”

Avengers 4 opens in theaters on May 3, 2019.

Upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe movies include Captain Marvel on March 8, 2019, and Spider-Man: Far From Home on July 5th, 2019.