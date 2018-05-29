Black Panther star Letitia Wright may have let an Avengers 4 spoiler slip in a recent interview.

The young actress who plays Shuri in the Marvel Cinematic Universe was recently asked who she most enjoyed working with behind-the-scenes of Avengers: Infinity War. Her answer, however, was a co-star who she never shared the set or screen with in the first half of the two-part Thanos saga. “Chris Pratt was genuinely a great person,” Wright said at a London Comic Con. “He would like give me bible scriptures out of nowhere and then do a dance and leave. He’s great. I love Chris Pratt.”

Of course, if this is a slip in reference to having worked together in Avengers 4, it not only implies that Shuri survived Thanos’ finger snap to wipe out half of the universe at the end of Avengers: Infinity War. It also means that Pratt’s Star-Lord, who was wiped away from existence by Thanos’ efforts, will be revived in some way and share the screen with Shuri.

However, before anyone jumps to too strong of a conclusion, it is also likely that Wright had several experiences with Pratt (and other cast members who she may not have worked with on set) during press events or other work for Avengers: Infinity War. The ensemble film required more than 30 actors to travel the world and promote its release, where Wright and Pratt probably had more than a few encounters.

Of course, Star-Lord’s revival would be in line with Sebastian Stan’s comments, which implied his Winter Soldier character and Samuel L. Jackson’s Nick Fury would be coming back for the fourth Avengers movie. “There was one scene, I think, we had where everybody was there,” Stan said. “I can’t really talk about that scene, but I knew it took them three months in planning this scene to have everyone there…You look around and you just saw everyone from Samuel L. Jackson to Michael Douglas to Michelle Pfeiffer. Everybody was there.”

Avengers: Infinity War is now playing in theaters. Ant-Man and The Wasp is set for release on July 6, 2018. Captain Marvel will follow it on March 6, 2019, with the untitled Avengers 4 set to tie everything about the Marvel Cinematic Universe into a bow on May 3, 2019.

(via ScreenGeek)