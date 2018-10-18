Marvel

Marvel Fans Are Not Happy With ‘Avengers 4’ Directors Saying They Fired Mark Ruffalo

It looks like Mark Ruffalo is out of the job in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Well, not really, but some people actually think that.

Ruffalo went on The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon a few weeks ago and attempted to spoil the name and plot of Avengers 4, only to be bleeped out on the broadcast and to the live studio audience.

Avengers directors Joe and Anthony Russo used their Twitter account to relieve Ruffalo of his Hulk duties and continuing the long-running joke that Ruffalo always spoils everything. Then after Ruffalo called the directors out for tweeting a mysterious photo to commemorate the movie wrapping on photography, they reiterated their stance:

People like to have fun on Twitter Dot Com, but it looks like some didn’t get the memo. Ruffalo being fired on Twitter is just about as likely as Ruffalo revealing the movie’s actual name on a talk show.

With the movie not out until May 3, 2019, we still have a bit of a wait before we even get the first trailer. Current rumors put all the big reveals to be coming in November, but Marvel Studios and Disney have yet to confirm that chatter.

But for now, some fans are worried that Ruffalo is actually done as the Hulk. Here are some of the best reactions we’ve seen:

