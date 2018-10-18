Marvel Fans Are Not Happy With ‘Avengers 4’ Directors Saying They Fired Mark Ruffalo

It looks like Mark Ruffalo is out of the job in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Well, not really, but some people actually think that.

Ruffalo went on The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon a few weeks ago and attempted to spoil the name and plot of Avengers 4, only to be bleeped out on the broadcast and to the live studio audience.

Avengers directors Joe and Anthony Russo used their Twitter account to relieve Ruffalo of his Hulk duties and continuing the long-running joke that Ruffalo always spoils everything. Then after Ruffalo called the directors out for tweeting a mysterious photo to commemorate the movie wrapping on photography, they reiterated their stance:

You’re still fired, Mark. — Russo Brothers (@Russo_Brothers) October 16, 2018

People like to have fun on Twitter Dot Com, but it looks like some didn’t get the memo. Ruffalo being fired on Twitter is just about as likely as Ruffalo revealing the movie’s actual name on a talk show.

With the movie not out until May 3, 2019, we still have a bit of a wait before we even get the first trailer. Current rumors put all the big reveals to be coming in November, but Marvel Studios and Disney have yet to confirm that chatter.

But for now, some fans are worried that Ruffalo is actually done as the Hulk. Here are some of the best reactions we’ve seen:

Thems Firing Words

If you’re firing my man, I’ll fire you. — ʝOҡE ɮѳรร ⊙︿⊙ (@JOK3BOSS) October 17, 2018

Best. Hulk. Ever.

No no, they can’t fire you, you ARE the hulk, the BEST hulk ever, tell them that — Kelly (@KellywWilliams3) October 17, 2018

Who wants to tell AbramGaming it’s a joke?

@MarkRuffalo they really fired you for that crap, that’s such bull. What the hell. Do they not pay attantion to how much Holland almost slipped up and has, but yet 1 mistake for you and they fire you? That’s screwed up — Barry (@AbramGaming) October 17, 2018

Petty Crimes

You’re still petty, Russo’s. — Thomas Caz (@ThomasCaz4) October 17, 2018

Freak the Freak Out

Everyone is worried about this title and I’m over here freaking tf out cuz the hulk was fired ! Priorities ppl !!! Who gives a shit about a title when we are losing the best hulk marvel had ever had !!! Please tell me this is a joke !! — Shonda Coleman (@ravensmommy6815) October 17, 2018

Take a deep breath…

Kinda petty get rid of @MarkRuffalo for a spoiler. Who gives a shit about the tittle of a movie anyway. We’re just here to see the goddamn story and good acting. #GetYourHeadOuttaYourAssRussoBrothers — Steven Cirku (@stevecirku) October 17, 2018

“Booo Hooo”

Regarding the firing of @Mark_Ruffalo_ ,I think you guys should be fired over a joke that you can’t handle. Booo hooo…the title was sort of revealed – who cares. — Dominik Zapasnik (@D0M1N13) October 17, 2018

#DontBeTrump

I really. REALLY. Hope that’s a joke. I have had it with garbage news and bosses firing their employees via Twitter. #DontBeTrump — Schrödinger’s politic. (@River0_o) October 17, 2018

“Literally Impossible”