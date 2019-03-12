‘Avengers 4’ Directors Respond to Mark Ruffalo: “You’re Still Fired”

Mark Ruffalo is definitely still fired from his role as the Hulk according to Avengers 4 directors Anthony Russo and Joe Russo.

The story began when Ruffalo made an appearance on The Tonight Show. While there, he slipped out a slew of spoilers for Avengers 4, including its official title (although it was really just one big, albeit funny, troll job). With Ruffalo calling out to Tonight Show host Jimmy Fallon on Twitter with a plea to censor his spoilers, the Russo Brothers decided it was time to rid themselves of the cast member who once spoiled Avengers: Infinity War far ahead of its release. They took to Twitter and “fired” him.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Now, having wrapped production on Avengers 4, the Russo Brothers decided to share a cryptic image on Twitter which Ruffalo responded to in an effort to undermine his Tonight Show spoilers. The Russo Brothers, however, doubled down on their decision to keep Ruffalo out. “You’re still fired, Mark,” they responded.

Check out the exchange from Twitter below:

You’re still fired, Mark. — Russo Brothers (@Russo_Brothers) October 16, 2018

The only real potential spoilers which seem to be floating around recently are the costumes leaked by a toy manufacturer. The white-and-red nature of the suits seem to be consistent with Hank Pym’s classic Quantum Realm suit seen in Ant-Man and The Wasp. With Scott Lang trapped in there following his most recent outing, it’s possible the Avengers shrink down in search of those time vortexes mentioned by Janet van Dyne in Ant-Man and The Wasp‘s post-credits scene.

Recently, however, a supposed trailer description for Avengers 4 surfaced online, though its validity is completely questionable. Otherwise, Marvel Studios is doing an impressive job of keeping details of Avengers 4 and its plot a secret.

Avengers: Infinity War is now available as a digital download and on Blu-ray and DVD. Ant-Man and The Wasp is also available. Upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe movies include Captain Marvel on March 8, 2019, Avengers 4 on May 3, 2019, and Spider-Man: Far From Home on July 5, 2019.