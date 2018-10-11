First ‘Avengers 4’ Toy Packaging Showcases New Costumes for Thor and Rocket Raccoon

As the 2019 release date for Avengers 4 continues to draw closer, we’re seeing more and more promo art “leaks” showing up online. While the validity of everything to this point can be called into question, a new image seems to be the most legitimate one yet, and it reveals some interesting new costumes for the Avengers.

This image shows off the back of a Hasbro toy package, which contains figures of Thor and Rocket Raccon. It’s unclear exactly what the figures look like, but the packaging shows the characters in the movie that they’re modeled after.

On the package, Thor stands next to Rocket, ready to go into battle. The relationship between the two characters is nothing new, considering the friendship they created in Avengers: Infinity War. What is new, however, is the style of their outfits.

Both characters are donning what appear to be white-and-black spacesuits, with red lights glowing in multiple places. On Thor’s suit, you can see the Avengers logo printed on the left side of his chest. Rocket’s suit likely also contains the emblem, but it’s covered up by his hand.

If you look in the bottom right corner, you can also see a window that’s advertising another pack of figures, this one containing Captain Marvel and Captain America. While Captain Marvel has her usual suit on, Steve Rogers is donning the white-and-black suit, just like Thor and Rocket.

If these suits are accurate, which this toy packaging suggests they are, the Avengers are likely heading to space to fight at some point in the new movie. When they do, they’ll seemingly all have matching uniforms that will likely make for a really cool shot of the entire team.

Avengers 4 is set to hit theaters on May 3, 2019. Captain Marvel will arrive on March 8, 2019.