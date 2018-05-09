Why ‘Avengers 4’ Will Be an Exciting MCU Reboot

Avengers: Infinity War has set the stage for a truly epic heroic quest to unfold in Avengers 4, as the surviving MCU heroes try to rebuild a universe that has been scarred by Thanos’ deadly genocidal campaign to obtain the Infinity Gauntlet.

Warning: Major Avengers: Infinity War SPOILERS follow!

Videos by ComicBook.com

Right now, there is so little that we know about the Infinity War sequel that its hard to speculate. But thanks to the combination of where Avengers 3 left things; what Avengers 4 has already revealed; and what we know the film must accomplish, it’s easy to see that this will be an exciting conclusion – one that acts as a soft reboot of everything we know about the MCU.

Return of O.G. Avengers

Avengers 4 will see the original Avengers team come back together, in order to launch a desperate bid to take on Thanos and help the universe recover from the calamitous ending of Infinity War. The thing that’s going to be so much fun for fans, is the fact that the original Avengers won’t be able to just come together for another adventure, willy nilly: they have an intense amount of interpersonal conflict to work out.

Captain America and Iron Man still have a rift to repair; Bruce Banner still has both Hulk and Black Widow to settle things with, emotionally; Thor is in a very damaged place all his own, and there’s a good chance that Hawkeye will be too (if his family vanished right in front of his eyes). All that damage and grievance is going to give Avengers 4 a great dramatic foundation for its principal characters – before hopefully bringing them back together in a sweetly nostalgic throwback to the first film.

New Kidz on the Block

Obviously the original Avengers team aren’t the only ones who survived the events of Infinity War: there were characters from the new school of MCU heroes that made it, and will be teaming up with the O.G. Avengers in Avengers 4. The three main heroes to watch will be Ant-Man and Wasp and Captain Marvel, who all appear in the their respective solo films, before getting a spotlight in Avengers 4. In addition, Rocket Raccoon is still alive and representing the Guardians of the Galaxy, and he’ll have his new buddy Thor’s dysfunctional family to hang out with, until his own squad can be restored.

For Marvel fans, Avengers 4 will offer an exciting first experiment of what a different Avengers team really looks like, and having these new kids interacting with the original team (and one another) is going to be fun.

Time Quest

One of the most intriguing aspects of Avengers 4 has been the early set photos that leaked online. Those photos have depicted various members of what we now know to be the surviving MCU heroes, seemingly revisiting key points of MCU history.

Avengers 4 directors The Russo Bros have hinted that these sequences could be related to Tony Stark’s B.A.R.F. technology from Captain America: Civil War – while fan theories point to everything from Ant-Man’s Quantum Realm to some secret reveal in Captain Marvel helping the MCU heroes get another chance at changing history. Whatever the official case may be, Marvel fans are eager to see an Avengers sequel that’s a serious headtrip, and will defy all expectations.

Final Fight

One thing that longtime Marvel Comics fans are particularly excited about, is the final fight between the surviving Marvel heroes and Thanos, over the all-powerful Infinity Stones. In the original Infinity Gauntlet comic book story, that battle saw some of the most powerful Marvel heroes (Thor, Wolverine, Spider-Man and Cap) all brutally murdered by the Mad Titan, using just a fraction of his Gauntlet power.

For MCU fans, Avengers 4 will hopefully deliver a final battle that sweeps the entire cosmos, and opens the doorway to a much bigger Marvel cosmic universe to come. But if it’s anything like the comics, the universe that ultimately gets restored won’t quite be the exact same as the one that was destroyed…

New Cosmic Order

In the “Infinity Gauntlet” comics, the battle to stop Thanos required some of the most powerful cosmic entities of the MCU also join in the fight. Forces of the universe like Eternity, Infinity, Galactus and The Living Tribunal all stepped off their pedestals to join the fight – and were nearly destroyed by Thanos, in the process.

The key to expanding the future of the MCU’s cosmic side will include introducing these cosmic forces and entities into the mix. As stated: the universal order that stands after Infinity War won’t be the exact same as the one that Thanos broke. From Nova, to Adam Warlock and the Infinity Watch, Avengers 4 will be an exciting new start to the Marvel Cosmic brand.

*Retcon

MCU fans won’t be all that surprised when Avengers 4 retcons the heart-breaking ending of Infinity War; in fact, discussion of whether that’s a brilliant reversal of fortune, or a total cop-out, has been raging in the fandom for a couple of weeks. However, just like with the cosmic side of things, whatever happens to restore the MCU after Avengers 4 won’t bring back the exact universe we lost. It’s almost guaranteed there will be important differences…

The New MCU

For Marvel fans, one of the biggest points of intrigue in Avengers 4 will be tracking what has changed in the MCU, and what new potential that offers for Phase 4. With characters like the X-Men and Fantastic Four still waiting in the wings, the doors that Avengers 4 opens could be some of the most crucial foundations for the MCU’s future.

Marvel Studios filmmakers have already stated that Avengers 4 will end one volume of the MCU, and start another. That could mean a lot of things, including:

Many of the original franchise characters dying, retiring, or being recast.

A wave of new heroes taking up the reigns, including a New Avengers team.

Dimensional changes that allow characters like the X-Men, FF, Silver Surfer, etc. to be imported into the MCU.

All of those things – and more – will likely be the biggest points of intrigue and excitement that propel Avengers 4 towards big box office dominance, and possibly the award of the being the MCU’s biggest, most affecting, and overall best installment yet.

****

What are you most excited for in the Infinity War sequel? Let us know in the comments!

Avengers: Infinity War is now in theaters. Other upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe movies include Ant-Man and the Wasp on July 6th, Captain Marvel on March 8, 2019, the fourth Avengers movie on May 3, 2019, the sequel to Spider-Man: Homecoming on July 5, 2019, and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 in 2020.