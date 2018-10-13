‘Avengers 4’ Reshoots in Atlanta Involve a Lot of Smoke and Ash

Production has wrapped on Avengers 4, but new photos from the film’s reshoots in Atlanta are still attracting the attention of fans online.

The latest such photo shows some kind of clouds climbing into the sky. After the way Avengers: Infinity War ended, fans immediately began sharing half-joking speculation that this could be half the population of the city of Atlanta, though it could be smoke, ash, or even just Atlanta’s allergy season pollen.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Take a look below:

Fans on the Reddit thread report seeing vans and emergency vehicles marked with “Atlanta” on their façades. This seems to suggest that the city that has been a filming spot for so many Marvel Cinematic Universe films may finally appear in one of them.

The Atlanta markings also seem to suggest that this is a different scene from the one referenced by a call for extras for a night shoot. That casting notice specifically reads, “Casting directors are looking for East Indian and Asian people, aged 18-65, for a night shoot. Filming will be in Atlanta on October 12.” It seems unlikely that the production would be specifically looking for East Indian and Asian actors for a shoot meant to recreate Atlanta.

Directors Joe and Anthony Russo have discussed previously why this reshoot process is so important to the Avengers 4 production.

“We’ve worked on the edit all summer and we’re excited to finally get these missing pieces in the film and then we expect to be in post through the fall and winter. We hope to be done by March,” Anthony Russo said in an interview in August.

Mark Ruffalo has described it as, “We don’t even know what it’s gonna be yet. We’re not just doing reshoots, we’re going to finish the movie, which we really didn’t get to finish totally when we left it last year.

“I don’t even know that they really know exactly. Some of it is happening while we’re there. It’s pretty amazing. And we’ll shoot some stuff and a few days later come back and reshoot it cause we wanna take it in another direction. It’s a very living organism, even as we approach it being a locked picture, we’re still working on it.”

What do you think of this dusty looking Avengers 4 reshoot? Let us know in the comments!

Avengers 4 opens on May 3, 2019.

Upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe movies include Captain Marvel on March 8, 2019, and Spider-Man: Far From Home on July 5th, 2019.