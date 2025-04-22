Major Marvel Star Confirms They’re Headed to Avengers: Doomsday Set

The star-spangled man is officially on his way to London. Anthony Mackie, who carries the shield as Sam Wilson/Captain America in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, has confirmed via social media that he is traveling to begin work on the highly anticipated Avengers: Doomsday. Mackie shared a selfie apparently taken from an airplane, accompanied by the concise caption, “And so it begins…”. This marks his formal entry into the production, which commenced principal photography in England in early April 2025. Mackie’s arrival signifies a key moment as the actor prepares to lead the charge as Captain America by assembling a new team of Avengers, as teased by Captain America: Brave New World.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The social media post itself was a simple but effective confirmation for eager fans tracking the film’s progress. While the image showed Mackie ready for travel, sharp-eyed followers quickly noted his choice of attire: a T-shirt featuring classic Cartoon Network characters from The Powerpuff Girls. This detail is particularly amusing because it coincides with the recent internet circulation of leaked footage from the live-action Powerpuff Girls series. The unaired pilot, developed for The CW in 2021 and starring Chloe Bennet, Dove Cameron, and Yana Perrault, presented a gritty, adult take on the characters and was ultimately scrapped by the network after significant reworking.

Image via Instagram @anthonymackie

Mackie’s journey to the Doomsday set represents the culmination of Sam Wilson’s extensive character arc within the MCU. Introduced as the Falcon in Captain America: The Winter Soldier, Wilson quickly became Steve Rogers’ (Chris Evans) most trusted ally. After Endgame, an elderly Steve Rogers passed his iconic shield to Wilson, designating him as his successor. The weight and implications of that decision were explored deeply in the Disney+ series The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, before Mackie wore the Captain America suit for the first time in theaters in this year’s Captain America: Brave New World. The movie follows Wilson, fully established as Captain America, navigating political intrigue involving President Thaddeus Ross (Harrison Ford) and uncovering a conspiracy orchestrated by Samuel Sterns/The Leader (Tim Blake Nelson). Brave New World ends with Wilson determined to reform the Avengers and features a post-credits scene explicitly warning of multiversal threats, setting the stage for his leadership role in Doomsday.

Everything We Know About Avengers: Doomsday

Image courtesy of Marvel Studios

Avengers: Doomsday serves as the crucial first part of the two-film epic concluding Marvel Studios’ Multiverse Saga, directly preceding Avengers: Secret Wars. The project sees directors Joe and Anthony Russo return to the MCU following their acclaimed work on Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame. Confirmed as the primary antagonist is the formidable Doctor Doom, with Robert Downey Jr. making a highly anticipated return to Marvel, albeit in this villainous role.

Doomsday‘s colossal ensemble cast was officially unveiled during a Marvel Studios livestream event. This roster unites various corners of the current MCU, featuring established heroes like Thor (Chris Hemsworth), alongside key figures from the Thunderbolts* team such as Yelena Belova (Florence Pugh) and the Sentry (Lewis Pullman). The Fantastic Four will also make their Avengers debut, with Pedro Pascal (Reed Richards), Vanessa Kirby (Sue Storm), Joseph Quinn (Johnny Storm), and Ebon Moss-Bachrach (The Thing) confirmed. Highlighting the multiversal stakes, numerous actors reprise roles from 20th Century Fox’s X-Men franchise, including Patrick Stewart (Professor X) and Ian McKellen (Magneto).

This unprecedented gathering of heroes from different realities, pitted against the power of Doctor Doom, suggests a conflict threatening the very fabric of the multiverse. As such, Doomsday is expected to tie together narrative threads stretching back to Phase Four, escalating the stakes dramatically as it lays the final groundwork for the reality-collapsing events anticipated in Avengers: Secret Wars. With production fully underway, we’ll soon learn more about Marvel Studios’ most ambitious project to date.

Avengers: Doomsday is scheduled for release on May 1, 2026, followed by Avengers: Secret Wars on May 7, 2027.

What are you most excited to see from Anthony Mackie’s Captain America in Avengers: Doomsday? Let us know in the comments!